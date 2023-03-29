Princess Diana Set Prince Harry Up for Success in His New Life in America, Celebrity Lawyer Suggests

Genuinely, it seems like everyone has a really strong opinion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new life in the United States (even celebs like Brian Cox and Bethenny Frankel).
But in case you're one of the people who's concerned that they won't ever really adapt to their family life in Montecito, Southern California, one celebrity lawyer firmly disagrees—based on his observations of how the late Princess Diana raised her two sons.
"From what I have seen, I believe that Prince Harry is going to acclimate quite well to life in America thanks in large part to the way that he was raised by his mother, Princess Diana," James. J Leonard told the Mirror.
"I think that she was well versed in the social and cultural ways of the west and raised both Harry and Prince William to honor and respect the traditions of their lineage, but also with an understanding of how the rest of the world works. I think Prince Harry is going to do just fine."
In case you're wondering why this lawyer is weighing in on the Sussexes out of nowhere, it's because he was asked to comment on the possibility of Harry's U.S. visa being affected by his admissions of past drug use in Spare.
"I do not envision any viable scenario where revelations in a memoir related to experimental and recreational drug use would lead to any immigration consequences for Prince Harry," he told the Mirror. He previously made similar comments in Page Six, so it's not looking like Harry will be made to leave the U.S. anytime soon. Sorry if that's something you wanted, for some reason?
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry Says He Brought Legal Claim Against Associated Newspapers Because He Loves the U.K.
He gave his witness statement on Tuesday.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
‘She Pivots’ With Susi Massey
The commercial roofer shares how a GED opened the door to life-changing opportunities.
By Emily Tisch Sussman
-
A Royal Reconciliation With Prince Harry Is "Almost Impossible," According to One Royal Expert
Never say never!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Says He Brought Legal Claim Against Associated Newspapers Because He Loves the U.K.
He gave his witness statement on Tuesday.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A Royal Reconciliation With Prince Harry Is "Almost Impossible," According to One Royal Expert
Never say never!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's "Low-Key" Court Appearance May Help to "Minimize the Media Circus," Royal Expert Says
He's trying a new strategy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Succession' Actor Brian Cox Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Victims" of the "Moribund" Royal Institution
He has strong feelings about their situation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Felt "Deprived" of His "Teenage Years" Because of Associated Newspapers, Court Told
The duke appeared in court on Monday.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry's Surprise U.K. Visit "Was Not Planned" With King Charles
The communication is going great...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Is Planning to Evict Many More Royals Than Just Harry and Meghan, Sources Claim
It's a royal shake-up.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Has Arrived at the High Court in London to Make His Case Against the 'Daily Mail' Publishers
Hi, Harry!
By Iris Goldsztajn