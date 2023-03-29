A Royal Reconciliation With Prince Harry Is "Almost Impossible," According to One Royal Expert

I'm a great believer in peacemaking, but one royal expert isn't quite so optimistic where Prince Harry is concerned.
As pretty much everyone knows by now, the Duke of Sussex hasn't enjoyed the best relationship with the Royal Family in recent years—particularly in the aftermath of the publication of his shock memoir Spare, which took aim at King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate in many ways.
While promoting that book, Harry expressed that he was looking to reconcile with his family, and that he wanted a relationship with them—but that he had tried everything and the ball was now "in their court."
For Richard Fitzwilliams, if that's the only way Harry will accept a reconciliation, he could be waiting a pretty long time at this point.
"The Sussexes seek admission of some sort of guilt from the royals. They believe they were forced out, as the royals were supposed to have colluded with the press," Fitzwilliams told OK!.
"Harry also wants an apology and they’re not going to get one, [so] there isn’t really anything the royals could say."
For the commentator, "Any relations with Harry are likely to be almost impossible after the wave of interviews following Spare and the docuseries [Harry & Meghan on Netflix]. You simply couldn’t say anything to him without the fear of it repeating somewhere."
While the U.K.-based royals have stayed pretty tight-lipped about the situation with Harry, there have been some mixed messages on the King's side: First, he seemingly slighted the Sussexes by evicting them from Frogmore Cottage, and secondly, he extended an olive branch by inviting them to the coronation. What does it all mean???
We'll just have to see where it all goes from here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
