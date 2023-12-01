Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Dressed to the Nines to Celebrate Five Years of Marriage

A power couple for the ages, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted having a romantic dinner date last night in Tribeca.
It’s not that the Jonases were walking hand-in-hand or dressed to the nines for the occasion that made us swoon the most, but it seems like the duo were out celebrating their five-year marriage milestone on the eve of their anniversary.
While strutting the chilly New York City streets, Chopra stunned in a sleek red midi dress and black peacoat, with the added flair of black pointed-toe heels and a red lip. Jonas also held his own, looking dapper in a cozy cardigan paired with jeans, black boots, and completed the look with a navy coat.
An unforgettable celebrity wedding, the couple married back in 2018 during a three-day event at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. They have since welcomed a baby girl, Malti, who is coming up on her first birthday in January.
Gabriella Onessimo (she/her) is a New York City-based fashion writer, journalist, and occasional stylist. She studied Journalism + Design and Fashion Communication at The New School, graduating in late 2022. She has been rigorously writing since—and wouldn't have it any other way! You can find more of Gabriella's words in L'Officiel USA, CR Fashion Book, and more.
