Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Dressed to the Nines to Celebrate Five Years of Marriage

A power couple for the ages, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted having a romantic dinner date last night in Tribeca.

It’s not that the Jonases were walking hand-in-hand or dressed to the nines for the occasion that made us swoon the most, but it seems like the duo were out celebrating their five-year marriage milestone on the eve of their anniversary.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While strutting the chilly New York City streets, Chopra stunned in a sleek red midi dress and black peacoat, with the added flair of black pointed-toe heels and a red lip. Jonas also held his own, looking dapper in a cozy cardigan paired with jeans, black boots, and completed the look with a navy coat.

An unforgettable celebrity wedding, the couple married back in 2018 during a three-day event at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. They have since welcomed a baby girl, Malti, who is coming up on her first birthday in January.