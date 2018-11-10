In a year marked by whirlwind celebrity romances and marquee weddings, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are still managing to stand out. The couple, who started dating in May and were engaged by the end of the summer, appear to be gearing up for their own trip down the aisle. Here's everything we know about Nick and Priyanka's wedding plans so far.

When will Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra get married?

This pivotal part of Nick and Priyanka's wedding plan remains a bit of a mystery. While we can pretty safely assume that the big day is fast-approaching, given the fact that the couple has been plowing through pre-wedding traditions at warp speed in the last few weeks, the exact date of the ceremony hasn't been confirmed.

The couple did obtain a marriage license on November 8. Per E! Online: "Couples who obtain marriage licenses in the United States typically have several weeks or months from the date of their issuance to get married and submit the paperwork with the signatures of their registered officiant and witnesses."

Quotes from sources close to the couple have backed this timeline up.

"Priyanka and Nick were planning to get married early next year, but it now looks like they may tie the knot by the end of 2018,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"Since day one, Priyanka and Nick have clicked and have never taken their relationship slow," the ET source added. "The couple got engaged two months after dating, they've met each other’s families and had a bridal shower and bachelorette party in a very short period of time. For Priyanka and Nick, they know that they love one another and are going to be married, so they don't see the appeal in waiting too long."

An Us Weekly source got even more specific, saying the wedding will happen in December.

Where will Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra get married?

While Nick and Priyanka have also not specified exactly where their wedding will take place, the consensus seems to be India. "The wedding is happening in India in December," according to the Us Weekly source.

Nick and Priyanka previously traveled to India for an engagement party and traditional roka ceremony, which marks the beginning of the pre-wedding celebrations.

Priyanka is currently back in India celebrating Diwali with her family.

"Happy Diwali. So good to be home to celebrate with my loved ones," she captioned gallery of pictures from the celebration on Instagram. "I wish for the world to be bestowed with love, light and happiness. 💥✨."

What will Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress look like?

Priyanka has dropped some clues about what her wedding gown might look like.

During an interview withET at the Golden Heart Awards, the actress shared the two key qualities she's looking for in her wedding gown.

"I always believe that anything and everything I wear, I have to be comfortable and cute," she said. "So it’s going to be cute and comfortable."

At her bridal shower in New York City last month, Priyanka wore a very bridal-looking Marchesa gown for her night, with a stunning ostrich feather skirt. Some have taken the look as a hint that the actress might also wear Marchesa on her big day.

Who are Nick Jonas' groomsmen?

Another big question about Nick and Priyanka's wedding surrounds the bridal party. Expect the bridal party to be large—Nick reportedly has 11 groomsmen, according to E! Online. At least five of Nick's groomsmen are known for sure: His brothers, Joe, Kevin, and Frankie Jonas, Nick's Kingdom costar Jonathan Tucker, and Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra.

Nick announced on Instagram that he is giving his groomsmen scooters as wedding gifts.

"Nick has 11 groomsmen," a source told E! News. "He worked with Lime Bike to create custom scooters as gifts for each one of them. Nick also created a custom scooter for himself. The scooters will be given to each of the groomsmen at his home in Los Angeles prior to his bachelor party."

Who are Priyanka Chopra's bridesmaids?

Priyanka recently had a bachelorette trip with several of her girlfriends, including film maker Shrishti Behl, Tamanna Dutt, Natasha Pal, Dana Supnick-Guidoni, Chanchal Dsouza and Priyanka's future sister-in-law Sophie Turner.

It's not clear exactly who will be in her bridal party, but there's a good chance that at least some of her bachelorette crew will make the cut, especially her "J Sister" Sophie, whom she's clearly bonded with.

Of course, the biggest question on everyone's minds when it comes to Priyanka's bridal party is: Will Meghan Markle be a bridesmaid? The answer is...probably not.

"There is no protocol that dictates whether an adult female member of the British Royal Family can take on the role of a bridesmaid or maid of honor at a non-royal's wedding," royal reporter Omid Scobie told Cosmopolitan of the possibility of the duchess making an appearance in her longtime friend's bridal party. "However, it is an unlikely scenario for one simple reason: A female royal would not be expected to walk behind a 'commoner.' This is why in the past we saw Pippa Middleton as Duchess Kate’s maid of honor, but when Pippa got married Kate read a prayer."