Queen Camilla Pulls Off a "Fantastic" Secret Outing With Her 5 Grandkids

Queen Camilla may have all eyes on her at all times as a member of the royal family, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have ways of sneaking off for some quality time with her grandkids.

While appearing at an event commemorating the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art’s 120th anniversary on Wednesday, May 29, Queen Camilla shared a brief comment regarding her super secret trip to the London’s Bridge Theater with her grandkids to watch a performance of Guys and Dolls.

"It was fantastic," the royal about the time she spent with her five grandchildren, according to Hello! magazine .

Daniels Mays, an actor and RADA alum, shared additional details about the Queens night out with her family.

“She loved it and she took all her grandkids and they said they had the most incredible night," he told the publication, clarifying that the Queen and her grandchildren spent their super secret time together “about three months ago.”

"We were only told on the day there would be an important royal visit, so we were wondering who it was going to be,” he continued. “It’s an immersive production and we were wondering if she was going to be in the seat or standing up. It’s the longest thing and most exhausting thing I’ve ever been a part of—but a great time.”

Queen Camilla shares five grandkids with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles—Lola, 16, Frederick, 14, Eliza, 16, and twins Gus and Louis, 14.

In a 2022 interview with British Vogue, Queen Camilla revealed that she does "Wordle" with her eldest granddaughter "every day."

"She’ll text me to say, ‘I’ve done it in three’, and I say, ‘Sorry, I’ve done it in two today,'" the Queen said at the time. "It’s very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are."

In the same interview, Camilla said that her only two granddaughters—born one year apart—were "beginning to get into clothes and makeup."

"It's rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny-colored hair and stuff," she said at the time.

The proud grandmother said that she also frequently texts with her grandchildren, telling the publication at the time that it's "very nice getting a text."

"We learn from very young people and they learn from us, too," she added. "That’s the way it’s always been."