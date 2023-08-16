Randall Park Says Hollywood Is "Taking the Wrong Lessons" From 'Barbie' Success

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Barbie movie has been the absolute breakout hit of the year and far beyond, smashing box office records left and right.

Since the Greta Gerwig-directed movie has made so much money, it makes sense from a business perspective that Hollywood execs would be looking to recreate that level of success from subsequent projects, but Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Randall Park is worried they're going about it the wrong way—as he revealed in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

"Asians folks have some of the worst representation in Hollywood by the numbers, and it’s never made sense to me because studios are courting the Asian box office, which is almost as big as the North American box office," the interviewer, Marlow Stern, told Park. "But it feels like Asians aren’t really allowed to complain about that because of the whole 'model minority' thing."

Park agreed, telling Stern, "Totally. I feel like, just in general, this industry is taking the wrong lessons. For example, Barbie is this massive blockbuster, and the idea is: Make more movies about toys! No. Make more movies by and about women!"

Marlow added that the film's success was most attributable to its talented director, and to Margot Robbie as its star and producer.

"Exactly! Think like that. It’s Greta Gerwig!" Park enthused.

Park has just released his directorial debut, Shortcomings, which is currently in theaters, and is also set to feature in the upcoming movies The Marvels, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Barbie had made $1.18 billion at the box office as of Aug. 13. Let's hope we get more movies by female directors going forward, then! It's just good sense.