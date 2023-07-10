The Barbie movie press tour so far has given us some of the very best Barbiecore fashion known to man, with Margot Robbie leading the way in pink outfit after pink outfit inspired by the Mattel doll.

But of course, the star-studded cast of the upcoming film saved their biggest serves for the official world premiere, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Let me walk you through it.

First up is Dua Lipa, who plays one of the Barbies, and turned up in a nipple-baring sparkling, silver chainmail dress that showed off her white thong underneath. She wore her hair down and finished off the look with the diamond and platinum Graduated Line Necklace from Tiffany & Co.

As for Margot Robbie, who plays the movie's principal Barbie, she eschewed the pink for the occasion, and instead channeled an original Barbie from 1960, named the "Barbie Solo in the Spotlight."

She wore a custom skin-tight, strapless, glittery black gown by Schiaparelli with sticky-outy black taffeta at calf height, long black opera gloves, black peep-toe heels and an impressive diamond choker.

Robbie wore her hair up and styled exactly like the Barbie's, in a retro pony created by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, using Tangle Teezer tools and Redken products.

Scarlett said, "I was inspired to do this doll-like ponytail from the 1960s to coordinate with her stunning '60s-inspired custom Schiaparelli gown."

Ryan Gosling, who plays the movie's principal Ken, looked fabulous in a baby pink suit and shirt unbuttoned at the top, showing off his chain necklace with the letter E for his partner Eva Mendes in a Barbie font.

America Ferrera, who incredibly DOESN'T play a Barbie in the movie, wore a crop top and floor-length skirt set in baby pink satin.

Michael Cera also wore a pink suit, though his was more of a dusty rose/salmon situation, and Kingsley Ben-Adir (another Ken) wore a black shirt and pants with a white suit jacket.

Simu Liu (also Ken, LOL) looked amazing in a baby blue suit and sort-of utility waistcoat thing (technical term).

Director Greta Gerwig stunned in a Barbie pink gown and oversized blazer, paired with a matching Valentino bag.

Alexandra Shipp (a Barbie) wore a cutout black, white and sparkly gown.

Issa Rae (yep, Barbie) wowed in a cutout Barbie pink velvet gown.

Kate McKinnon (uh huh, a Barbie) also hopped on the pink suit train in a waistcoat and matching pants, worn with pointed-toe stilettos.

Hari Nef, who plays yet another Barbie, stunned in a frilly, strapless black dress, and sparkled up the look with the Tiffany Victoria Diamond Vine necklace, set in platinum, and the Tiffany Victoria Diamond Vine drop earrings, also set in platinum.

Gold stars for everyone!