Raven-Symoné Has a Message For “Trolls” Sending Her Wife “Death Threats"

Actress Raven-Symoné has drawn a ling in the proverbial sand when it comes to abhorrent social media comments and messages directed at her wife.
On Thursday, May 2, the That's So Raven star posted a serious message on TikTok, sitting beside her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, and looking directly into the camera as she addresses who she refers to as "trolls."
"I'm here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs," Raven-Symoné says at the start of the video. "It's disrespectful to her and in turn, disrespectful to me. Stop it."
Her wife, Pearman-Maday, then starts to speak, giving some insight into what might have been causing so much internet hate.
"It's really become wild," she says. "I hope to clear the air right now in letting you know that I never have one said that I did not know who Raven was."
Raven-Symoné's wife went on to say that she "only ever said" that she "did not grow up watching That's So Raven."
"But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work. I have also been at a lot of this work—back stage at The View, 25 Words or Less...the list goes on and on.
"I love That's So Raven—I think she should have won all the Emmy's," she continued. "I think my wife is endlessly talented; I support her beyond. She also just isn't Raven-Symoné to me. You guys must try to open your minds a little bit and understand that there is more behind people that are celebrity—there is real life here."
Pearman-Maday concluded by explaining that because it's "real life," the couple felt "inclined to address this" because she says she has been "receiving so much hate for something that is really just a big spiral of internet misinformation."
"And for all you blue checks out there acting like trolls, sit down," Raven-Symoné added. "Just, thank you...no need."
"Thank you, next," Pearman-Maday quipped.
"Ha, that part," her wife responded and right before the video ended.
The actress also didn't pull any punches in the caption of the TikTok post either, once again addressing the "trolls" head-on.
“Please stop with the death threats and miss information about @miranda v. pm," she wrote. "Its grown to a place that is completely disrespectful and out of control. Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her… Stop.”
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
