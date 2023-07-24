Reese Witherspoon Looks Nearly Identical to Daughter Ava Phillippe for a “Perfect Summer Night”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

They’re not just a mother/daughter duo, but twins: Mom Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe (Witherspoon’s only daughter, and one of her two children with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe) had a night out together, attending an event on Saturday wearing similar outfits, per Access . “Leading up to the event, the Oscar winner shared a snap of her and Ava in matching white robes,” the outlet reports. “In the pic, the two show off their blonde locks as they smile for the camera.” For the event, Witherspoon wore a mint green strapless dress, and Phillippe rocked a long white strapless jumpsuit.

(Image credit: Instagram)

The duo attended Oceana’s 16th Annual SeaChange Summer Party, per People , and Witherspoon shared a pre-event selfie of the two of them “soft-smiling in full glam and hotel robes,” the outlet reports. Witherspoon “also shared a photo of some of the beauty products and accessories she used to get glam for her evening out, including a Vitamin C facial oil, tortoiseshell sunnies, and intricate pearl hoop earrings with gold details.” Page Six reports that the two women's looks were from Proenza Schouler (and the bathrobes were from the Waldorf Astoria).

“Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe,” Witherspoon wrote, adding that they spent the evening “learning all about @oceana incredible conservation work.” For a snap of the pair’s final looks, “the mother-daughter duo looked practically identical as they smiled and posed together, hands-on-hip, in front of a faux grass wall,” People reports. Witherspoon captioned the photo “The perfect duo.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Though the two are clearly doppelgangers, Witherspoon has said in the past that she and Phillippe don’t see it. On an appearance at Today with Hoda & Jenna in October, host Jenna Bush Hager exclaimed “Wait, y’all are twins!”

“She and I don’t see it that much,” Witherspoon said.

Although she doesn’t see the resemblance, Witherspoon has joked in the past that being mistaken for her daughter makes her “feel so young.”

(Image credit: Getty)

“I’m so proud of her,” Witherspoon said of Phillippe in a 2021 InStyle cover story. “She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.” (For what it's worth, while we definitely see Witherspoon, we see Ryan Phillippe in there, too.)

(Image credit: Getty)

Witherspoon honored Phillippe for her birthday last September with a gushing Instagram post, with the proud mom writing “Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava !! Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift. Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much.”