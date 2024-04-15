Reese Witherspoon Wonders If the Era of the A-List Actor or Actress Is Over

Is the era of the A-list movie star a relic of the past? Maybe, according to Reese Witherspoon, who spoke at an event for her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, which she stars in alongside Jennifer Aniston. Witherspoon said, per The Hollywood Reporter, that she wasn’t sure that careers like her’s and Aniston’s were possible anymore thanks to streaming, the outlet reported.
Asked by interviewer Kara Swisher about this particular time in tech and media—roughly six months after the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike—Witherspoon said that the streaming landscape has changed in recent months.
“Streaming was, like, the biggest thing for three to four years, and there was a never-ending constant smash for content, and, like, literally, we could sell anything,” said Witherspoon, who, in addition to acting, also frequently executive produces content. “What I’m seeing right now, I think from the buying and selling landscape side of it, is that probably part of the strike was a reset for these studios that are not profitable—the streaming services—and an opportunity for them to resize, rework, and cut costs. So we’re going to probably see less stuff, which is probably good, right? It was just chaos. It was a flea market. We can slow down a little bit. But there’s going to be more intention around it, and it’s going to be a little bit harder.”
Witherspoon said she wonders and worries what the future will be like for actors in Hollywood, pointing to her co-star Aniston beside her and asking “Are careers like ours possible ever again? Are there opportunities for people to really emerge as a star? How do you know with no data transparency? How do we even know if something did well or didn’t do well?”
Witherspoon added that Netflix is “pretty transparent about it” and reveals some figures, but “the other people don’t. And it’s tough as an actor—how do you negotiate? How does a producer? How do you market? If you don’t know where you sit in a landscape, how do you value something?” She added “There’s real amounts of data, too, and they’ve got a lock on it. They don’t want you to have the advantage, and it’s tough.”
Aniston shared her own thoughts on working in Hollywood today: “We did start in this industry in a time when it was so glamorous and so fun, and [you would] just go on auditions and auditions and just hope that you get it,” she said. “And if you did get that Movie of the Week and then hope you get that little guest star on Quantum Leap. When it was so simple, and now it is becoming so…it’s too much sometimes.”
As for when we can expect season four of The Morning Show, at the event it was noted that it wouldn’t be until sometime after the presidential election in November, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt said.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
I'm Elevating My Spring and Summer Outfits With These 20 Madewell Sale Finds
From charming floral dresses to pretty pleated blouses.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Paris Hilton Saved Back These 'Iconic' Outfits for Her Daughter to Wear Someday
"She is going to have quite the wardrobe!"
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Prince Harry "Loves Being a Dad," According to Longtime Friend
Parenthood suits the Duke of Sussex.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
‘Legally Blonde’ Television Series Is In the Works, with Reese Witherspoon and the Duo Behind ‘Gossip Girl’ Producing It
Witherspoon—though not confirmed to star in the project—has previously said she’d like to see what Elle Woods was like in her forties.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Is a 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel in the Works?
Never say never.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Nicole Kidman Reveals Why She and Reese Witherspoon Think Now Is the Right Time for Season Three of ‘Big Little Lies’
Kidman confirmed the Emmy-winning show’s return late last year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
We've Never Really Thought About What Dog Breed Reese Witherspoon Would Be, But Witherspoon's Thoughts on the Matter Make Sense
She's "not a Rottweiler," that's for sure.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Reese Witherspoon and Her Lookalike Daughter Ava Philippe Sat Front Row at Fendi
Just a pair of 'Legally Blonde'(s).
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Reese Witherspoon Won’t Back Down When It Comes to Her Decision to Eat Snow
“You only live once.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Both Reese Witherspoon and Heidi Klum Took Their Lookalike Kids to Separate Events in L.A. Last Night
Both got the memo it was evidently “bring your kid to work day” on the red carpet.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
There Will Be a Screen Adaptation Based On Britney Spears’ Memoir—and Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Reese Witherspoon Are Apparently Fighting For the Rights to It
Despite a battle between the crème de la crème, one A-list producer passed on the opportunity.
By Rachel Burchfield Published