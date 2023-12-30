Princess Catherine and Prince William Share a 2023 Recap Just Like the Rest of Us

It's become common practice on Instagram to share photo recaps, or "photo dumps" in favor of sharing posts on every separate occasion.

Apparently, the habit is not limited to just us mere mortals. The royals (or rather, their social media managers) have followed suit.

Of course, theirs is no ordinary, humdrum photo carousel. For their 2023 recap, Princess Catherine and Prince William opted for a "This Was 2023," fast-paced photo collage set to the tunes of none other than faux British royalty himself, Harry Styles.

William and Kate, along with their children, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis appear in the blink-and-you-might-miss-them montage of events from the year while Styles' hit song As it Was plays along in the background.

It's a what's-what of their personal and professional engagements from the year. On first glance you'll see Kate handing out trophies at Wimbledon, shots from their travels around the world, appearances at movie premieres, one very sweet photo of Kate on a mountain bike and official portraits from 2023.

"Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our year," the caption read.

The post comes just a few days after the family released a black-and-white photo for Christmas featuring just the three kids. They look all grown up in matching white button-front shirts.

Royals, they're just like us.