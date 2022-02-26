Kate Middleton Enjoyed Drinks with Fellow Parents at Prince Harry’s Favorite Pub

She’s a “school mum” just like everyone else.

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton has always been keen to be like other mums at Thomas’s Battersea Prep School, taking her kids to and from school in hopes of giving them as much normalcy as possible.

Before she jetted off to Denmark for a rare solo trip, last week Kate joined fellow parents for a drink at a pub, Hollywood Arms, in Chelsea with “no fuss or fanfare,” according to The Daily Mail (via Hello!). 

The pub also happens to be a favorite of Harry’s from his bachelor days–so much so that he even had his own royal entrance at the back of the building.

Kate’s visit to Hollywood Arms proves that she’s established ongoing friendships with fellow parents at Thomas’s Battersea, which costs up to £23,000 annually to attend. This isn’t Kate’s first time heading out for drinks with fellow school mums, either–she joined the group for a meet and greet at the same pub shortly after Princess Charlotte started school at Thomas’s Battersea in 2019.

Wonder what she ordered?

