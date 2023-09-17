Meghan Markle Tell-All Memoir Could Result in Wider Royal Rift, Says Expert

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Is Meghan Markle ready to add author to her list of professions? It was recently announced that the Duchess of Sussex's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, is writing a tell-all memoir. Mirror UK reports that if Meghan also decided to write a book, it would see "huge sales."

However, there is more than money to take into consideration. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warns that another tell-all (Prince Harry released his own titled Spare earlier this year), would likely "widen" the royal rift and would be "very bad news for the royal family."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitzwilliams told the Daily Express US, "This would have huge sales which would be almost guaranteed and ensure the rift remains or is widened if that is possible." He added that the couple's reported four-book deal with Random House could "limit their appeal" if all they have to offer "is material that involves attacks on the royal family, as this undoubtedly would."

Fitzwilliams posed the question: "In the short term, it would have huge financial benefits, but, one has to ask, at what cost?"

CNN reported that the royal family was actively campaigning to undermine Spare. “After 38 years, they have told their side of the story," Harry said of his family and the palace. "This is the other side of the story, and there’s a lot in there that perhaps makes people feel uncomfortable and scared.”

Spare still went on to break records. Larry Finlay, managing director of Transworld Penguin Random House, said: “We announced last week that Spare was the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever on its first day of publication, a record that has been confirmed by Guinness World Records. We now know that it is also the biggest-selling memoir ever in its first week of publication.”