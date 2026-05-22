Former Prince Andrew Is Now Being Investigated by Police for Possible Sex Crimes

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February, and now police have asked the public to come forward with information as their investigation looks into allegations of sexual misconduct, among other offenses, as part of their inquiry.

“We encourage anyone with information to get in touch with us,” Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable, Oliver Wright, said in a statement, per the BBC. “Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation.”

Wright added, “There is a risk that the victim survivors may be put off from contacting us because they feel the weight of public, national and international focus will be too much for them.”

Latest Videos From

The former Duke of York was arrested on February 19. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrew has vehemently denied any allegations of wrongdoing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In February, the BBC reported that a woman in her twenties “was sent to the U.K. by Jeffrey Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor” in 2010. In the Thames Valley Police’s latest update, the force said they have been in contact with the woman’s lawyer.

“We have engaged with the woman's legal representative to confirm that, should she wish to report this to police, it will be taken seriously and handled with care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy and her right for anonymity,” the statement read.

The former Duke of York has consistently denied any wrongdoing when it comes to allegations of sexual crimes and his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police also announced that detectives have “been working with the United States Department of Justice to get further information that may be related to this investigation.”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors