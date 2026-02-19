King Charles Shares His "Full and Wholehearted Support" for Investigation as Former Prince Andrew Arrested

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested at The King's Sandringham estate on Thursday, February 19—his 66th birthday. The former Duke of York has been accused of shared confidential government information with the late Jeffrey Epstein when he was working as a trade envoy for the U.K.

Per the BBC, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, and "neither King Charles nor Buckingham Palace were informed in advance" of the arrest. However, The King released a statement expressing his "full" support.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," The King stated. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," his statement continued. "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

On February 9, the BBC reported that police were looking into a new batch of emails between the former Duke of York and Epstein. The messages reportedly show that Andrew shared confidential documents with the late sex offender related to his work as a trade envoy promoting British business interests abroad.

Andrew has continuously denied any wrongdoing regarding his association with Epstein over the years.

King Charles concluded his statement by stating, "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."