Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has experienced a multitude of changes in recent months. After being demoted by his brother, King Charles, Andrew lost his right to use any official royal titles, and he also vacated his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. On his 66th birthday, the ex-Duke of York was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office due to information contained in the Jeffrey Epstein files—he was released after questioning. Now, a former politician is weighing in on some of Andrew's misfortunes.

Writing for the Daily Mail, the U.K.'s former prime minister, Boris Johnson, explained, "[T]he last conversation I had with Andrew—took place when I was PM, and I was for some reason deputed to tell him that he could not attend some big public ­ceremony, for fear of embarrassing his mother [Queen Elizabeth II] and the whole institution of the monarchy."

Johnson continued, "This time I had to go to Windsor to break the bad news...He was not thrilled. I tried to cheer him up." The former prime minister offered the ex-prince some advice while he was there. "Look, I said, he needed to be a bit humble," Johnson noted. "He had to understand how people felt about things, ever since that disastrous interview on Newsnight. He needed to build back his reputation."

"Look, I said, he needed to be a bit humble," Johnson noted. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the slew of allegations that Andrew has faced following the release of the Epstein files, Johnson claimed to have some sympathy for the ex-royal. "But in a way I felt a bit sorry for him," he wrote for the outlet. "He was the second son in a system that insisted on male ­primogeniture. The result was that he didn't have a role."

"I was...deputed to tell him that he could not attend some big public ­ceremony, for fear of embarrassing his mother." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnson also suggested that Andrew's failures had positively impacted the Royal Family. "Did you see the relief, the exuberance, with which the crowds greeted the Prince and Princess of Wales this week?" he wrote. "Is it possible that Andrew's ghastly pratfalls have actually intensified their enthusiasm? Like taking off a pair of ill-fitting ski boots, or suddenly basking in the sunshine after a sodden and miserable British winter, the pleasure is all in the contrast."

Whether or not there's any truth to Johnson's opinion remains to be seen. For now, at least, the former Prince Andrew is likely waiting to find out whether he will face any further repercussions for his association with Epstein.