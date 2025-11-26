Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Chelsy Davy Shares Surprising Life Update

There was once a time when everyone was convinced that Chelsy Davy would join the Royal Family as Prince Harry’s wife. The blonde-haired, Zimbabwean-born Chelsy was Prince Harry’s on-again, off-again girlfriend for over seven years, and became a regular fixture in royal circles. Now, her life looks incredibly different––and her new home couldn’t be further from a palace.

In an exclusive interview with the Standard, Chelsy Davy reveals that she is moving to Mauritius “semi-full time.” A far cry from their house in Chiswick, London, much less a royal estate, Chelsy’s new island home is full of “bright, colourful, friendly” culture. “My parents are based there full-time now and, since spending more time visiting them with my kids recently, I’ve discovered there’s a much deeper world which sets it apart.”

Chelsy Davy shares a photo of family in Mauritius. (Image credit: Chelsy Davy on Instagram)

While moving her family to Mauritius is a huge life change, Chelsy also revealed the destination of her 2022 wedding. The extremely private affair was rumored to have taken place in 2022, with the Daily Mail's Richard Eden reporting at the time “very few people knew about the wedding.”

In a 2022 update on Davy, Tatler shared that “[Chelsy’s] new husband is the director of the Bijou Collection, his parents' hospitality company, which owns four exclusive wedding venues, including a château in the South of France. It is not known if the wedding took place at any of them.” The location of the event was top-secret, until now. Sharing her favorite memory of Mauritius, Davy says “my husband, Sam Cutmore-Scott, would, I’m sure, want me to mention our wedding day on the beach at the Paradis.”

Chelsy Davy at Prince Harry's 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Paradis is a luxurious golf resort and spa on the Le Morne Peninsula, against the backdrop of Morne Brabant Mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Chelsy Davy’s breezy, beautiful wedding gown was purchased at a local Mauritian boutique, and the sandy beaches were perfect for tropical wedding photos, but Chelsy has another favorite memory of the idyllic island.

“My favorite memory would be from the Paradis but, if I’m being really honest, it would probably be the daily 4pm pancake station…”