Hotel Owner Shares Why "Daddy" King Charles "Said No" to Prince Harry's Childhood Dream Career in Austria
The Duke of Sussex said he "talked in all seriousness" about working in the resort town of Lech.
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While pictures of the Royal Family on vacation are few and far between these days, in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Prince Charles and Princess Diana used to pose for arranged photoshoots to appease the press. Sadly, Diana was also plagued by paparazzi who were tipped off about her Caribbean beach trips and skiing vacations, but there was one place in Austria that brought her family numerous “wonderful memories.”
Diana brought Prince Harry and Prince William to Hotel Arlberg in Lech, Austria for five years in a row, and owner Hannes Schneider recently told People that her sons were “the center of her universe.”
Harry, in particular, loved Lech so much that he once dreamed of moving there. “For several years I’d talked in all seriousness about working at the ski resort in Lech am Arlberg, where Mummy used to take us,” the Duke of Sussex wrote in his memoir, Spare. “Such wonderful memories.”Article continues below
Prince Harry enjoyed his trips to Lech that he mentioned becoming a ski instructor to King Charles, who deemed the idea “out of the question.” Speaking of The King's response to Harry’s dream job, Schneider quipped, “Daddy said no.”
Although he never lived out his skiing dream, Harry enjoyed numerous “normal” trips to Austria with his mom and brother. Schneider told People that the boys were “the nucleus of everything during these holidays.”
“All the other issues and whatever you were reading about didn’t influence the holiday experience of them as a family,” he said, adding that Diana “was the caring, loving mother that we all loved.”
The hotel owner stressed that the staff “always tried to create a home away from home” for Diana and her boys. “Something that was very normal for us was a huge privilege for them—to be treated as normal people,” Schneider added.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.