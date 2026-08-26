Dolly Parton Never Got to Experience One Special Moment With Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Although Dolly Parton met Queen Elizabeth in 1977, she never got the chance to spend time with Queen Camilla or Princess Kate. In 2023, the country star—who died at the age of 80 on August 25—turned down an invitation to have tea with the Princess of Wales because of her busy schedule, but she later expressed her wish for the Wales family to visit her in Tennessee.

“I felt so bad, I couldn't even go because they had all this stuff set up," the "I Will Always Love You" singer told the BBC (via Newsweek ) of her packed U.K. promotional tour. She explained Kate “wasn’t going to promote my rock album, so I had to say no.”

Parton, who died after a brief battle with cancer, vowed “one of these days” she was going to take the Princess of Wales up on her offer, adding, “that would be great.” Sadly, their meeting never happened, but the star also shared that she’d love for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to experience her Dollywood theme park.

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Parton poses at her beloved Tennessee theme park, Dollywood. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George and Prince William are pictured at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on August 1. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Flowers, candles and balloons were left outside the Dollywood sign on August 25 after the news of Parton's death. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Oh, I would absolutely love for them to come to Dollywood, that would be fantastic!” she told Closer (via GB News ). “The kids could go on all the rides and we would treat them like royalty.”

The “Jolene” singer continued that she’d show the Wales family some southern hospitality. “I’d give Kate my mashed potatoes—I wouldn’t put on any airs for them,” she said. “I would just let them enjoy what we enjoy, and I’m sure that’s the way they would want it.”

“I would love to have those kids at Dollywood,” Parton added.

Floral tributes to the late singer were left outside the theme park's sign after her death, and the Dollywood website stated, “In her spirit, Dollywood will be open Wednesday, August 26 as Dolly wanted, always reminding everyone with her signature sparkle -- “the show must go on.””