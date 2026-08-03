Prince William and Kids Were Left Waiting for Princess Kate Because of Habit Royal Family “Teases” Her About

Prince William and Princess Kate brought all three of their children to the Commonwealth Games for the first time on Saturday, August 1, and along with commenting on Prince Louis’s cute reactions, fans couldn’t help but notice that chatty Kate got left behind by her family at one point.

In a video shared by Hello! magazine , the Prince of Wales was pictured getting into a waiting car with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after their day out in Glasgow, Scotland. But the Princess of Wales was nowhere to be found until the camera panned over to her talking away to Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy by the side of the road.

The Princess of Wales has admitted that she often gets caught up talking to people for too long during royal events, but this time, there was a very meaningful reason she was making her family wait. Hoy announced in 2024 that he was diagnosed with terminal stage four prostate cancer, and fans pointed out that the princess, who is now in remission from cancer herself, was likely talking about their shared struggles.

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Sir Chris Hoy (far right) is pictured with the Wales family on Saturday, August 1 at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wales family meets athletes from England and Scotland at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales meets a Welsh athlete at the Commonwealth Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Once you’ve been touched by cancer you will never rush a conversation with someone who is going through it,” one fan commented on the video, while another added, “That’s good as thats one thing he does not have is time and that’s why she understands.”

Princess Kate has talked about her love of a long conversation in the past, sharing in the 2016 documentary Our Queen at Ninety that members of the Royal Family poke fun at her for her chatty ways.

“There’s a real art to walkabouts, everybody teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting,” she said. “I still have to learn a little bit more, and to pick up a few more tips, I suppose.”

In this instance, however, it’s safe to say that the Prince of Wales completely understands.