Prince Louis and Prince George Have the Sweetest Matching Moment With Mom Princess Kate at Trooping the Colour 2026

They're following in her sartorial footsteps.

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Princess Kate wears a baby blue Catherine Walker coat dress and matches it to Prince George and Prince Louis&#039;s ties at Trooping the Colour 2026
(Image credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

Every year, members of the Royal Family gather at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour, which commemorates the monarch's unofficial birthday. This year, Princess Kate and Prince William were in attendance, along with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. As usual, the royal children did not disappoint.

For 2026, Princess Kate made sure that her kids wore the perfect outfits, which included creating an adorable twinning moment. Upon their arrival at the event, Prince George and Prince Louis were seen wearing a baby blue tie, which coordinated with their mom's coat dress, creating the ideal matching opportunity.

Princess Kate wears a baby blue dress for Trooping the Colour 2026, along with an oversize hat, and her son Prince George wears a matching blue tie

Prince George wears a tie to match mom Princess Kate's coat dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Princess Kate wears a baby blue Catherine Walker coat dress and matches it to Prince George and Prince Louis&#039;s ties at Trooping the Colour 2026

Prince Louis's tie matches mom Princess Kate's coat dress.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

Notably, Princess Kate's coat dress, which features white accents, is from one of her favorite designers—Catherine Walker. Kate's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, often wore Catherine Walker designs. Kate's Trooping the Colour 2026 outfit appears to reference one of Diana's Catherine Walker coat dresses, worn in 1987, making the choice extremely intentional.

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Princess Kate wears a baby blue dress for Trooping the Colour 2026, along with an oversize hat, and her son Prince George wears a matching blue tie

Princess Kate arriving at Trooping the Colour 2026, wearing an outfit extremely reminiscent of a Princess Diana look.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Diana, Princess of Wales wearing a Catherine Walker coat upon her arrival at Huddersfield airport, UK, July 1987

Princess Diana wearing a Catherine Walker coat dress in July 1987.

(Image credit: Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

In 2025, Prince George and Prince Louis rode together in a carriage at the start of Trooping the Colour, and they certainly seemed to be having a ball. Kate and William's two sons were spotted laughing, chatting, and generally enjoying the regal celebration.

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Princess Kate on the balcony at Trooping the Colour 2025

Prince Louis shares a lighthearted moment with his parents at Trooping the Colour 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Prince Louis has become known for making cheeky facial expressions during important Royal Family events.

Queen Elizabeth talking to Prince Louis on the palace balcony as Princess Kate, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George look on

Prince Louis speaks to Queen Elizabeth at Trooping the Colour 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than making their kids behave in an overtly serious way, Kate and William are often seen laughing along with their kids—especially Prince Louis—when one of them inevitably creates a new meme on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.