Prince Louis and Prince George Have the Sweetest Matching Moment With Mom Princess Kate at Trooping the Colour 2026
They're following in her sartorial footsteps.
Every year, members of the Royal Family gather at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour, which commemorates the monarch's unofficial birthday. This year, Princess Kate and Prince William were in attendance, along with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. As usual, the royal children did not disappoint.
For 2026, Princess Kate made sure that her kids wore the perfect outfits, which included creating an adorable twinning moment. Upon their arrival at the event, Prince George and Prince Louis were seen wearing a baby blue tie, which coordinated with their mom's coat dress, creating the ideal matching opportunity.
Notably, Princess Kate's coat dress, which features white accents, is from one of her favorite designers—Catherine Walker. Kate's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, often wore Catherine Walker designs. Kate's Trooping the Colour 2026 outfit appears to reference one of Diana's Catherine Walker coat dresses, worn in 1987, making the choice extremely intentional.
In 2025, Prince George and Prince Louis rode together in a carriage at the start of Trooping the Colour, and they certainly seemed to be having a ball. Kate and William's two sons were spotted laughing, chatting, and generally enjoying the regal celebration.
Of course, Prince Louis has become known for making cheeky facial expressions during important Royal Family events.
Rather than making their kids behave in an overtly serious way, Kate and William are often seen laughing along with their kids—especially Prince Louis—when one of them inevitably creates a new meme on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.