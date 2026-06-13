Prince Louis and Prince George Have the Sweetest Matching Moment With Mom Princess Kate at Trooping the Colour 2026

Every year, members of the Royal Family gather at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour, which commemorates the monarch's unofficial birthday. This year, Princess Kate and Prince William were in attendance, along with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. As usual, the royal children did not disappoint.

For 2026, Princess Kate made sure that her kids wore the perfect outfits, which included creating an adorable twinning moment. Upon their arrival at the event, Prince George and Prince Louis were seen wearing a baby blue tie, which coordinated with their mom's coat dress, creating the ideal matching opportunity.

Prince George wears a tie to match mom Princess Kate's coat dress. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Prince Louis's tie matches mom Princess Kate's coat dress. (Image credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

Notably, Princess Kate's coat dress, which features white accents, is from one of her favorite designers—Catherine Walker. Kate's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, often wore Catherine Walker designs. Kate's Trooping the Colour 2026 outfit appears to reference one of Diana's Catherine Walker coat dresses, worn in 1987, making the choice extremely intentional.

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Princess Kate arriving at Trooping the Colour 2026, wearing an outfit extremely reminiscent of a Princess Diana look. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Princess Diana wearing a Catherine Walker coat dress in July 1987. (Image credit: Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

In 2025, Prince George and Prince Louis rode together in a carriage at the start of Trooping the Colour, and they certainly seemed to be having a ball. Kate and William's two sons were spotted laughing, chatting, and generally enjoying the regal celebration.

Prince Louis shares a lighthearted moment with his parents at Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Prince Louis has become known for making cheeky facial expressions during important Royal Family events.

Prince Louis speaks to Queen Elizabeth at Trooping the Colour 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than making their kids behave in an overtly serious way, Kate and William are often seen laughing along with their kids—especially Prince Louis—when one of them inevitably creates a new meme on the Buckingham Palace balcony.