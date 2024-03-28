Dolly Parton responds to Beyoncé revealing she covered "Jolene."

Country singer and music icon Dolly Parton has officially responded to Beyoncé covering her famous song, "Jolene."



On Wednesday, Beyoncé revealed the tracklist for her upcoming country record Cowboy Carter, posting a poster-style picture listing all 27 songs on her Instagram. To the delight of many, the list includes a version if Parton's iconic 1973 single "Jolene."



Parton herself responded to the revelation, re-sharing the post to her Instagram stories while encouraging her fans to listen to the OG version while they (impatiently) wait for Queen B's cover.



"Listen to my original 'Jolene' while you wait for @Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER - Dolly P," Parton wrote on the post, and in addition to sharing the same sentiment (along with Beyonce's tracklist and a throwback photograph of herself in 1973) on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Parton's original version of the hit track has been streamed on Spotify more than 600 million times. In other words, decades later, the song is still incredibly popular and able to deeply resonate with fans, both old and new.



In fact, Queen B's faithful fans were quick to show Parton some love after she revealed she was covering "Jolene," taking to the comments on Beyoncé's Instagram post to prove just how excited they are for the "Single Ladies" singer's rendition.

"The legends 🫢 Dolly P and Bey🥹 laaawwwwddddd," one fan commented.



"I have wanted Jolene from you for years I cannot wait️," another wrote.



"This album is about to …baby she’s bout to cut Jolene UP," wrote another excited fan.

In a previous interview with Knox News, Parton said she thought Beyoncé has recorded a new version of "Jolene."



"Well, I think she has! I think she's recorded 'Jolene' and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that," she said at the time. "I love her! She's a beautiful girl and a great singer. We've kind of sent messages back and forth through the years. And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great."



Parton is not the only famous country star who appears on Beyoncé's upcoming album's tracklist—icons Willie Nelson and Linda Martell's names also appear, though it is unclear if that means they will be singing on the album.



Cowboy Carter is scheduled to be released on March 29, so mark your calendars.