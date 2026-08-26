In the opening of Season 2 of Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw famously catches a baseball game (and a foul ball) at Yankee Stadium while wearing a fur coat, black dress, and heels. If Sarah Jessica Parker's character scored tickets to NYC's US Open right about now, her spectator style might've resembled Kaia Gerber's, down to the statement-making Fendi Baguette.

On August 25, five days before the official first round of games began, Gerber joined Anna Wintour, Tory Burch, Savannah Guthrie, and more to watch Roger Federer's special exhibition match during Fan Week. The US Open doesn't adhere to the same dress code as Wimbledon, so she wasn't required to wear tennis whites.

But Gerber didn't just avoid the Center Court-certified color, she ditched any semblance of the tennis-core aesthetic—think little white shirtdresses, pleated skirts, or comfort-first ballet flats—for a uniform fresh from Carrie Bradshaw's closet. The model's new stylist, Emma Jade Morrison, outfitted her in the ultimate black bodycon dress by Yana Matkivski, matching peep-toe pumps, shield sunglasses, and an animal-print Fendi Baguette bag.

Latest Videos From Marie Claire Watch full video here:

Channeling her inner Carrie, Kaia Gerber arrived at the 2026 US Open with a tiger-print Fendi Baguette. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The accessory is a departure for the model, who has recently been rotating between two Chanel bags: a vintage shoulder style in quilted cobalt blue and the Matthieu Blazy-era Maxi Flap. (The latter has also found fans in Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, and Cardi B.) It's also not a classic Baguette: Gerber opted for the pony hair, tiger-print version from the Fall 2026 collection, complete with an adjustable strap and the brand's iconic emblem in silver.

On Sex and the City—the series that made the circa-1997 purse famous—the illustrious fashion girl collected Fendi Baguettes covered in sequins, beadwork, and floral patterns. While Carrie reserved the leopard print for Dior's Saddle Bag, she did flaunt a baguette with a snakeskin finish on the series.

These days, Parker's taste in Fendi Baguettes is still evolving: Earlier this summer, the Emmy winner modeled a zebra-print bag for the Italian label's latest campaign.

Fendi Baguette Tiger-print Cavallino Leather Re Edition Bag $3,700 at FENDI US

Celebrities have styled leopard as a neutral for quite some time, but right now, the print has amassed its own zoo of A-list supporters. Harry Styles chose Chanel's wildest Maxi Flap from the Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 show; Sarah Pidgeon wore the same bag with jeans; Jennifer Lawrence paired a leopard Prada Galleria with the Mary Jane sneakers trend, and Zoë Kravitz, Kate Moss, and Miley Cyrus share an affinity for Saint Laurent's Le 5 à 7 Bea tote.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Animal-print purses are rare for Gerber, a bona fide minimalist. (She did, however, model a few leopard looks in a 2020 campaign for Jimmy Choo.) But if any best-seller can widen her palette of patterns, it's the Fendi Baguette, which comes in jaguar, python, lizard, and more. Judging by one of her first Baguettes—an embroidered multi-color bag that joined her collection in Dec. 2025—Gerber prefers the hero item in its boldest form.

Shop the Fendi Baguette Bag Inspired by Kaia Gerber

TOPICS Kaia Gerber