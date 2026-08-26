Dolly Parton Shared “The Most Precious Gifts” With Queen Camilla
The Queen shared an emotional tribute to the late country star on Instagram.
On Wednesday, August 26, The Queen’s Reading Room Charity posted a special tribute to Dolly Parton, who died at the age of 80 on August 25. And while Queen Camilla might not be the first person you think of when remembering the legacy of the late superstar, the two actually had much more in common than expected.
Parton was not only a country singer and humanitarian, but a worldwide champion for literacy—and encouraging people to read is one of The Queen’s biggest passions. Children around the world have received free books from birth through age five through Parton’s Imagination Library, an effort Camilla praised in her charity’s Instagram tribute.
“Today we remember and celebrate the unwavering advocate for the joy and importance of reading—the icon, Dolly Parton,” The Queen’s Reading Room posted on Instagram. “Dolly once said, ‘You can never get enough books into the hands of enough children’…but she gave it a pretty good go, donating more than 300 million books over 30+ years through her Imagination Library.”
“By putting so many books into the hands of so many children, she gave the most precious of gifts: the chance to millions of young minds of opening the door to imagination, possibility and a lifelong love of reading,” the post continued. “Thank you, Dolly!”
Sadly, Queen Camilla never got to meet Parton, but the country music icon did rub elbows with Queen Elizabeth in 1977 during the late monarch’s Silver Jubilee.
Parton once told the Glasgow Times that she had no idea she was performing for the late Queen until the last minute.
“When they told me on the plane I was appearing in front of The Queen, I just jumped up and down telling everyone," she shared. “When I was a little girl, I grew up in a world of kings and queens and princes and princesses in fairy tales. Now I’m going to meet one.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.