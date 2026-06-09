Princess Kate Reveals What Causes Arguments Between Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis
“Everyone wants different things,” she said.
Queen Elizabeth II may have been known as the Dancing Queen, and Prince William showed the entire internet that he knows how to Shake It Off, while King Charles’s Commonwealth Day playlist featured everyone from Bob Marley to Kiley Minogue. Royal palaces might fill our imaginations with visions of classical music, harpists, and orchestras, but the British Royal Family favors a much more modern and diverse soundtrack—and apparently, it's causing arguments at Forest Lodge.
While visiting an NHS hospital, Princess Kate revealed the soundtrack is what causes arguments between her children each morning on the way to school. “Everyone wants different things,” she said. "We do this on the school run in the morning, everyone wants different songs.” Princess Kate revealed that "Charlotte wants Taylor Swift, George wants some rock. He loves some AC/DC. He plays the guitar. And then Louis wants Alex Warren."
The chaotic school mornings—which Prince William revealed are even more manic, thanks to Prince Louis’s jam hands—are full of disagreements over which song to play next. "Everyone's wanting a different thing," the princess added. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attend the prestigious Lambrook School, which is only a short journey from Forest Lodge. The 10-minute drive leaves enough time for 2-3 songs, or one rendition of All Too Well (10 Minute Version).
Prince William confirmed the family obsession with Taylor Swift on his guest host appearance on Heart Breakfast. "Charlotte, my daughter, and Louis, to be fair both” are major Swifties, according to the prince. “Charlotte particularly is obsessed with Taylor Swift, and we went to see her on her Eras Tour, and it was amazing," he said. “The atmosphere was so incredible, you could actually feel the floors shaking when they were all dancing, so it's brilliant."
Everyone noticed the floors shaking when the Prince of Wales busted out his Shake It Off dance moves, so perhaps Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis aren’t the only Swifties in the house.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.