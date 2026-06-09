Queen Elizabeth II may have been known as the Dancing Queen, and Prince William showed the entire internet that he knows how to Shake It Off, while King Charles’s Commonwealth Day playlist featured everyone from Bob Marley to Kiley Minogue. Royal palaces might fill our imaginations with visions of classical music, harpists, and orchestras, but the British Royal Family favors a much more modern and diverse soundtrack—and apparently, it's causing arguments at Forest Lodge.

Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lambrook School is about a 10-minute drive from their house, Forest Lodge. (Image credit: Getty)

While visiting an NHS hospital, Princess Kate revealed the soundtrack is what causes arguments between her children each morning on the way to school. “Everyone wants different things,” she said. "We do this on the school run in the morning, everyone wants different songs.” Princess Kate revealed that "Charlotte wants Taylor Swift, George wants some rock. He loves some AC/DC. He plays the guitar. And then Louis wants Alex Warren."

The chaotic school mornings—which Prince William revealed are even more manic, thanks to Prince Louis’s jam hands—are full of disagreements over which song to play next. "Everyone's wanting a different thing," the princess added. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attend the prestigious Lambrook School, which is only a short journey from Forest Lodge. The 10-minute drive leaves enough time for 2-3 songs, or one rendition of All Too Well (10 Minute Version).

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Prince William on stage with Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi. (Image credit: Getty/WPA Pool)

Princess Charlotte is all of us. (Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

Prince William confirmed the family obsession with Taylor Swift on his guest host appearance on Heart Breakfast. "Charlotte, my daughter, and Louis, to be fair both” are major Swifties, according to the prince. “Charlotte particularly is obsessed with Taylor Swift, and we went to see her on her Eras Tour, and it was amazing," he said. “The atmosphere was so incredible, you could actually feel the floors shaking when they were all dancing, so it's brilliant."

Everyone noticed the floors shaking when the Prince of Wales busted out his Shake It Off dance moves, so perhaps Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis aren’t the only Swifties in the house.