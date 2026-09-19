Why Prince Philip "Overruled" King Charles at Princess Diana's Funeral, Leaving The King Looking "Pained but Capitulated," Per Earl Spencer's New Book

"He was clearly determined..."

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Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Charles Spencer, Prince Harry, and King Charles walk together behind the carriage carrying the casket of Princess Diana on its way to the funeral
(Image credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)
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Earl Spencer's new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, has already created waves due to some of the allegations it contains about the Royal Family. As Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer had a front row view to his sister's relationship with the royals. And according to a new excerpt from Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, published by the Daily Mail, King Charles found himself being "overruled" by Prince Philip at Diana's funeral.

Princess Diana's funeral took place at Westminster Abbey in London on September 6, 1997. Recalling the emotionally devastating day, Spencer writes in the new book, "Prince Philip was there, his usual gruffness replaced by a calm and quiet kindness. He was clearly determined to help his motherless grandsons in their walk to the funeral, and he did so with grace."

According to Spencer, "Prince Charles tried to take charge, having seemingly thought hard about the formation that the five of us chief mourners would adopt behind Diana." Earl Spencer famously walked behind Diana's casket with her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, her ex-husband King Charles, and ex-father-in-law, Prince Philip.

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Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Charles Spencer, Prince Harry, and King Charles walk together behind the carriage carrying the casket of Princess Diana on its way to the funeral

Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry, and King Charles walk together behind the carriage carrying the casket of Princess Diana.

(Image credit: STF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Remembering the proceedings, Spencer said of King Charles, "When he said, 'Now, I will walk in the center, with William on my right and Harry on my left,' Prince Philip overruled him, in an even voice that closed down any possible dissent."

Spencer continued, "No, that isn't how we will do it,' [Philip] said. Then, nodding towards me, he continued: 'Charles is representing his sister and their family, so he will walk in the middle, with William and Harry either side of him, and you and I will be on the outside flanks.'"

Prince Philip, Prince William, Charles Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles walk behind Princess Diana&#039;s coffin at her funeral

"Prince Philip overruled him, in an even voice that closed down any possible dissent."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Earl Spencer, "Prince Charles looked pained but capitulated to his father's authority without a word."

King Charles has already denounced some of the allegations made in Earl Spencer's new book. After the publication of one Daily Mail excerpt, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson issued an extremely rare response, saying, "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment, and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss."

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.