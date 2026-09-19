Princess Diana's funeral took place at Westminster Abbey in London on September 6, 1997. Recalling the emotionally devastating day, Spencer writes in the new book, "Prince Philip was there, his usual gruffness replaced by a calm and quiet kindness. He was clearly determined to help his motherless grandsons in their walk to the funeral, and he did so with grace."
According to Spencer, "Prince Charles tried to take charge, having seemingly thought hard about the formation that the five of us chief mourners would adopt behind Diana." Earl Spencer famously walked behind Diana's casket with her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, her ex-husband King Charles, and ex-father-in-law, Prince Philip.
Remembering the proceedings, Spencer said of King Charles, "When he said, 'Now, I will walk in the center, with William on my right and Harry on my left,' Prince Philip overruled him, in an even voice that closed down any possible dissent."
Spencer continued, "No, that isn't how we will do it,' [Philip] said. Then, nodding towards me, he continued: 'Charles is representing his sister and their family, so he will walk in the middle, with William and Harry either side of him, and you and I will be on the outside flanks.'"
According to Earl Spencer, "Prince Charles looked pained but capitulated to his father's authority without a word."
King Charles has already denounced some of the allegations made in Earl Spencer's new book. After the publication of one Daily Mail excerpt, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson issued an extremely rare response, saying, "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment, and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss."
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