This year, September, which marks the beginning of Fashion Month, isn't just the January of fashion. It also marked major milestones for storied New York-based brands: Coach turned 85, Carolina Herrera and Michael Kors celebrated their 45th anniversaries, and J.Crew's iconic Barn Jacket blew out the candles on its 40th birthday cake. Not only did Coach give us the gift of another It bag, J.Crew—and its 160-person campaign—reintroduced the circa-1986 Barn Jacket in even trendier colors and patterns. Clearly, the Big Apple's finest fashion labels are feeling generous this year.
This massive project showed "how one iconic piece can take on an entirely different life through every person who wears it," J.Crew's chief marketing officer Julia Collier said in the press release. "The scale of this campaign is extraordinary, but its power comes from the individuality within it."
Everyone from Spike Lee and Hari Nef to Jenny Slate and Aly Raisman shared the spotlight in J.Crew's campaign. Each portrait-style photo—highlighting the silhouette's signature collar, cuffs, and boxy body—demonstrated the "ease and utility that make it incredibly versatile," said J.Crew's creative director Olympia Gayot. "[The Barn Jacket's] ability to move effortlessly between wardrobes, generations, cities, and points of view is exactly why it has remained such a lasting J.Crew icon.”
J.Crew still offers the 1986 Barn Jacket, but to celebrate the cult classic's "enduring relevance" for 40 years, the label debuted seven new shades. Now, the goes-with-everything design—which transformed from a workwear must-have into a rustic-chic staple on the coat racks of Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, Zoë Kravitz, and Alexa Chung—is available in gray and chestnut brown wool blends, houndstooth with a classic corduroy collar and cuffs, aqua blue with cobalt embellishments, indigo-dyed denim, and more.
J.Crew
2026 Barn Jacket™ in Drapey Wool Blend
J.Crew
2026 Barn Jacket™ in Denim
J.Crew
2026 Barn Jacket™ in Cotton Sateen
J.Crew
2026 Barn Jacket™ in Plaid Double-Faced Cotton
J.Crew
2026 Barn Jacket™ in Cotton Canvas
J.Crew
Collection 2026 Barn Jacket™ in Suede
The outerwear design—priced from $98 to $898—isn't the only J.Crew classic to receive a much-deserved makeover lately.
Last fall, the storied Rollneck Sweater made a comeback, nearly 40 years after its original release. The 2025 Rollneck earned endorsements from Benito Skinner, Maggie Rogers, Molly Gordon, and more in the campaign, as well as the Marie Claire team. Fast forward a few months, and the sweater's tubular collar and ribbed cuffs spawned the Tiny Rollneck, modeled by Emma Chamberlain in the now-viral ad.
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According to the most recent press release, the Barn Jacket and Rollneck recreations mark the "next chapter in J.Crew's ongoing celebration of its most recognizable styles." Which "J.Crew icon" will make its grand return next? Keep an eye out for new-and-improved rugby shirts or chinos in the coming months.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.