Queen Camilla Carried This It-Girl Fall Bag Before It Ever Hit Stores—And It's Now Available

Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and Queen Camilla might not have a lot in common, but one thing they can agree on is their love for DeMellier bags. The ethically-crafted British brand has been a favorite of all three royal women for almost a decade, with the Duchess of Sussex kicking off the trend when she brought a forest green crossbody to Wales in 2018. Queen Camilla went on to carry the same Mini Venice style, and now she’s got a new evergreen obsession.
Queen Camilla carried a striking new saddle bag during her trip to the 2026 Braemer Gathering, clutching a deeper green design with a gold padlock closure. While I had a peek at Camilla’s new bag during a DeMellier event earlier this year, it wasn’t until September 21 that fashion fans could grab one for themselves.
DeMellier’s second autumn/winter 2026 drop launched Monday, with several autumnal colorways like Camilla’s introduced into their royally-approved lineup. The Queen’s Sienna Saddle is one of the latest offerings, with the versatile bag featuring a removable crossbody strap.
Another royal favorite has been updated with the new evergreen shade, too. Princess Kate has carried DeMellier’s brown suede Small Hudson on numerous occasions recently, and the small-but-mighty style is now offered in the dark green shade along with a rainbow of other hues.
With suede bags all the rage this fall, DeMellier's new collection is leaning into the rich texture. Along with evergreen, the British brand has introduced a navy suede in its popular The Stockholm, Stockholm Shoulder and Midi New York styles, as well as a mocha suede in other styles like the Stockholm collection.
Members of the Royal Family aren't the only ones who can't get enough of DeMellier's bags. Everyone from Anne Hathaway to Camilla Mendes has jumped on the DeMellier train, and the brand is a particular favorite of editors, too. The bigger question: which one of these bags will the Princess of Wales carry next?
DeMellier
The Small Hudson | Dark Green Small Grain
DeMellier
The Midi New York | Midnight Blue Suede
DeMellier
The Stockholm | Black Large Croc-Effect
DeMellier
The Siena Crossbody | Mocha Suede
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.