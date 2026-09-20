Princess Diana's Brother Reacts to King Charles's "Astonishingly Provocative" Statement, Claims He's Being "Gaslit by The King"

Referencing a previous disagreement between the palace and Prince Harry, Spencer noted, "I also thought it was a rather poor imitation of the 'recollections may vary' quote, which was a much more elegant way of putting things, but in these circumstances entirely out of place."
Penguin Press
Swan Song
Earl Spencer further told the publication, "I am a historian—I appreciate that a lot of the public don't know that—and my primary responsibility as a historian is to tell the truth."
As for why he decided to pen the new tome, the earl shared, "My motivation in this book has been to tell the truth about Diana and all she had to put up with in her public life through the eyes of the brother who grew up with her."
He also noted, "Along the way I've been able to deal with various myths that have grown up which needed to be dealt with once and for all."
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Basically, the beef between Earl Spencer and King Charles appears to be far from over.