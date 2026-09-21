Prince William and Princess Kate Took a Secret Weekend Getaway Near King Charles—And She Traveled Home in a "No Fuss" Method

The Prince and Princess of Wales escaped for some R&R amid the war of words between Earl Spencer and The King.

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Princess Kate and Prince William walking on a beach in flat caps and coats; Prince William and Princess Kate riding in a tractor
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate took on a royal first last week, visiting Scotland’s Isle of Bute on Thursday, September 17. But according to Hello! magazine, the couple headed on a secret weekend trip after their official visit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed the outdoors while visiting Bute, taking part in a beach cleanup and trying out the traditional sport of shinty. After they finished their day of royal engagements, the couple reportedly traveled roughly four hours away to Royal Deeside, where the Balmoral estate is located.

King Charles, who was already in Scotland for royal events at Dumfries House, was also staying on the estate over the weekend. According to the publication, the Princess of Wales stayed with William for two nights and then took a low-key trip home Saturday morning, traveling on a commercial British Airways flight.

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Prince William and Princess Kate walking next to each other and smiling

Prince William and Princess Kate are pictured on the Isle of Bute on September 17.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate cleaning trash from a beach with a group of volunteers

The couple took part in a beach cleanup during their trip to Bute.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

X user Jane Taylor shared some details of Kate's regular-person travel day, writing, "The Princess of Wales was on our flight this morning. No fuss, no drama, just her and a bodyguard."

Taylor continued that the royal was "last on first off, car waiting. How it should be."

Prince William stayed on in Scotland as he typically spends a weekend one-on-one with his father this time of year.

The trip comes after Prince William's uncle, Earl Spencer, has made some controversial comments about King Charles. After accusing him of saying "we'll forget her soon enough" in regards to Princess Diana, King Charles released a rare statement denying the claim.

"While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgement and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss," the statement read.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.