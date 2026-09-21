Prince William and Princess Kate Took a Secret Weekend Getaway Near King Charles—And She Traveled Home in a "No Fuss" Method

Prince William and Princess Kate took on a royal first last week, visiting Scotland’s Isle of Bute on Thursday, September 17. But according to Hello! magazine, the couple headed on a secret weekend trip after their official visit.
The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed the outdoors while visiting Bute, taking part in a beach cleanup and trying out the traditional sport of shinty. After they finished their day of royal engagements, the couple reportedly traveled roughly four hours away to Royal Deeside, where the Balmoral estate is located.
King Charles, who was already in Scotland for royal events at Dumfries House, was also staying on the estate over the weekend. According to the publication, the Princess of Wales stayed with William for two nights and then took a low-key trip home Saturday morning, traveling on a commercial British Airways flight.
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"While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgement and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss," the statement read.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.