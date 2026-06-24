Most Americans Don't Realize Hawaii Had a Royal Family—Until They Visit This Palace
'Marie Claire''s senior royal and celebrity editor stepped inside ʻIolani Palace to discover a world away from O‘ahu's beach resorts.
Most Americans grow up learning about European royal families, from the British monarchy to the kings and queens who shaped the history of countries like France and Spain. But what many don’t realize is that Hawaii was once its own sovereign kingdom before it become a U.S. state, and there’s still a royal palace right in O‘ahu.
During a recent visit to Honolulu’s ʻIolani Palace, I found myself standing in rooms that challenge the assumptions travelers make about Hawaii. Beyond the beaches, luaus and pineapple drinks lies the story of a nation that once had its own monarchs, government and global relationships. Walking through the palace’s grand halls—and later, the room where Queen Liliʻuokalani was imprisoned—gave me a powerful reminder that Hawaii’s royal history is far more recent and more complex than many Americans realize.
ʻIolani Palace historian Zita Cup Choy tells Marie Claire that understanding Hawaii was once an independent nation fundamentally changes the visitor experience. That being said, Iolani Palace, built in 1882, serves as “both a royal residence and a place where a nation’s history, dignity and loss are held,” Cup Choy says.
Queen Liliʻuokalani was the Hawaiian kingdom's last monarch, and she was imprisoned for nearly eight months in the palace after being illegally overthrown by a coup of American businessmen in 1893. “The overthrow was carried out by a small group with significant economic and political power, despite broad opposition among Hawaiian Kingdom subjects,” says Cup Choy.
The queen was forced to abdicate and lived the rest of her life as a private citizen until she died in 1917, dedicating her time to preserving Hawaiian culture and causes related to women and children such as the Lili‘uokalani Trust.
For many guests, myself included, the most emotional stop on the tour is the room where the queen was held. In the center of the Imprisonment Room sits a glass case displaying the quilt that Queen Liliʻuokalani worked on with her companions during her house arrest, and it reads more like a diary, with the piece stitched with significant dates and names of her supporters.
As a royal editor, one of the things that struck me the most was the similarity of ʻIolani Palace’s throne room to what you’d see at Buckingham Palace. The elaborate gowns on display reflect a Victorian style, and photos on display show the Hawaiian royals visiting the British royals.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Cup Choy says that “visitors are often surprised to learn that, despite Hawaii’s geographic isolation, the kingdom was modern, globally aware and intentional in how it presented itself to the world.” This includes innovations like electric lighting and telephones, showing how Hawaii was “an educated, literate and technologically advanced kingdom.”
Queen Liliʻuokalani remains one of the most revered figures in Hawaiian history, and Cup Choy says visitors are particularly moved by the monarch's response to adversity.
Instead of encouraging violence, the queen “believed the wrong done to Hawaii should be addressed through diplomacy, international law, constitutional law, the courts and the Hawaiian Kingdom’s own governing institutions,” Cup Choy says. “She sought restoration without further bloodshed.”
Walking through the palace, it's hard not to feel moved by the story of Hawaii's royal family, and Cup Choy says there's a careful balance between being a tourist attraction and “a sacred place in Hawaii's history.”
As I learned during my recent trip, O‘ahu is full of rich cultural offerings, and Cup Choy says ʻIolani Palace works with travel partners to encourage visitors to the island to explore outside its beaches. Select properties like the Halekulani Hotel, one of the Leading Hotels of the World properties where I stayed on the island, offer free admission to the palace as part of a broader mission to introduce travelers to Hawaii's story.
“Hawaii is often seen first for its natural beauty,” Cup Choy says. “The palace invites visitors to see the depth of its history and the responsibility to care for its people, culture and environment.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.