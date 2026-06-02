Queen Letizia Adds an Edgy Arm Cuff to Her Little White Dress as She Teams Up With Princess Charlene
The royals both wore summery designer dresses for their meeting in Madrid.
Two of Europe’s most fashion-forward royals joined forces on Monday, June 1 in Madrid, Spain—and Queen Letizia showed how summer styling is done.
The Spanish queen beat the heat in a white linen dress as she joined King Felipe and Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first diplomatic mission between their two countries.
Letizia's cap-sleeved dress by Mantú was perfect for early June dressing with its twirly skirt and breezy fabric. But she gave her linen dress an edgy touch with the addition of bold gold jewelry by Spanish brand Suma Cruz.
Letizia wore the label’s Acacia Bracelet wrapped around her arm, with the leaflike gold design inspired by the acacia trees common in Spain. The queen added Suma Cruz’s matching earrings and a gold clutch by Magrit, per Royal Fashion Police.
As for Princess Charlene, she had a Cinderella moment in a new pale blue lace dress by Oscar de la Renta. The sleeveless, belted design featured a floral lace pattern and a romantic skirt, and she finished off her look with Gianvito Rossi slingbacks in a similar icy blue shade.
Princess Charlene's trip to Spain comes after French Mother's Day, which took place on Sunday, May 31. She shared a special photo of herself with her 11-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, for the occasion, with all three coordinating in ivory outfits.
"Wishing all moms a Happy Mother’s Day. ♥️" the Monégasque royal family captioned the Instagram post.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.