Queen Letizia Adds an Edgy Arm Cuff to Her Little White Dress as She Teams Up With Princess Charlene

The royals both wore summery designer dresses for their meeting in Madrid.

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Queen Letizia, Prince Albert, King Felipe and Princess Charlene standing in a row
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two of Europe’s most fashion-forward royals joined forces on Monday, June 1 in Madrid, Spain—and Queen Letizia showed how summer styling is done.

The Spanish queen beat the heat in a white linen dress as she joined King Felipe and Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first diplomatic mission between their two countries.

Letizia's cap-sleeved dress by Mantú was perfect for early June dressing with its twirly skirt and breezy fabric. But she gave her linen dress an edgy touch with the addition of bold gold jewelry by Spanish brand Suma Cruz.

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Queen Letizia wearing a white dress folding her hands in front of her stomach

Queen Letizia wears a gold Suma Cruz bracelet and matching earrings with her Mantú dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia, Prince Albert, King Felipe and Princess Charlene clapping on stage

The Spanish and Monégasque royals attend the opening of an exhibition marking the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the first diplomatic mission between Spain and Monaco.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia and Princess Charlene walking in sleeveless dresses

Both royals wore low slingback heels for the event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Letizia wore the label’s Acacia Bracelet wrapped around her arm, with the leaflike gold design inspired by the acacia trees common in Spain. The queen added Suma Cruz’s matching earrings and a gold clutch by Magrit, per Royal Fashion Police.

As for Princess Charlene, she had a Cinderella moment in a new pale blue lace dress by Oscar de la Renta. The sleeveless, belted design featured a floral lace pattern and a romantic skirt, and she finished off her look with Gianvito Rossi slingbacks in a similar icy blue shade.

Princess Charlene walking in a blue dress

Princess Charlene wears a lace Oscar de la Renta design.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia wearing a white dress pointing at Prince Albert

Queen Letizia speaks with Prince Albert in Madrid on June 1.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlene's trip to Spain comes after French Mother's Day, which took place on Sunday, May 31. She shared a special photo of herself with her 11-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, for the occasion, with all three coordinating in ivory outfits.

"Wishing all moms a Happy Mother’s Day. ♥️" the Monégasque royal family captioned the Instagram post.

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Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.