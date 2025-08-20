Royal Expert Explains Why Prince William Doesn't "Love" the Idea of Moving Into One Iconic Property, Which Would Be Akin to "Camping in a Museum"

It was recently confirmed that Princess Kate and Prince William would be leaving their "modest" Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, in favor of the much larger Forest Lodge. The mansion is being described as the Prince and Princess of Wales's "forever home," and they seemingly have no intention of leaving the estate, even once William becomes king. Now, one royal expert has shared why Prince William is so averse to living at Buckingham Palace, despite Royal Family tradition.

"I don't think it was ever loved," royal biographer and expert Robert Lacey told The Telegraph of Buckingham Palace. "If you read what kings have said in their diaries, it was always seen as an office. I think, actually, as an office it has been very successful. As a ceremonial figurehead for the Royal Family, as the place that visitors identify with, it's been a great success."

A royal source told the publication that Kate and William's "move" to Forest Lodge is "for the long term," suggesting they're unlikely to move their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—again. "It is the family's intention to stay in their new home after [the] reign change." The source also claimed that the Prince of Wales would handle Buckingham Palace in a "pragmatic" way when he's on the throne.

The Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As an actual residence, Lacey believes Buckingham Palace hasn't been entirely successful overall. "People forget that at the beginning of the [late] Queen's reign, no-one went into Buckingham Palace," Lacey said. As noted by the royal historian, Queen Elizabeth II changed how Buckingham Palace was viewed by the general public by giving visitors access to the royal collections. "It turns it from an impressive but perhaps empty facade into a meaningful exploration of the way in which constitutional monarchy works," Lacey explained.

A state banquet at Buckingham Palace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Telegraph also reported that, when Elizabeth II was young, her "governess described the experience of staying at Buckingham Palace as being 'like camping in a museum.'" It would seem as though Kate and William are focused on creating a warm and welcoming environment for their children and, as a result, are unlikely to move into Buckingham Palace in the future.