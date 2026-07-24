Princess Kate's "Modern" Royal Role Is Shaped by Several Small "Gestures," According to One American Countess
"This is where we begin to understand something important about her."
The American-born countess, Julie Montagu, the Countess of Sandwich, knows more than most about the allure of Britain's monarchy. From Chicago cheerleader to becoming a member of the British aristocracy, Montagu regularly shares unique insights on the United Kingdom's rich history and relationship with royalty. Recently, the Countess of Sandwich described the "small moments" that shape Princess Kate's "modern" relationship with the general public.
In a series of posts on X, Montagu reflected on Princess Kate's impact as a member of the Royal Family. "Another thing people often mention is her warmth," the countess explained.
Montagu continued, "But not in an overly performative way. It's not exaggerated, she's actually quite understated. A smile, a small laugh, a gentle comment. And that understated quality is actually very British."
The American countess elaborated on Princess Kate, explaining, "Perhaps that's why she has become such a central figure in the Royal Family. Because in a role that is built on tradition, on ceremony, and of course expectation, she brings something that feels very modern: authenticity. And that, more than anything else, is what people respond to."
In fact, it's the modernity of Princess Kate's gestures that seems to create her bold connection with royal fans, Montagu notes.
"I think this is where we begin to understand something important about her," the countess further explained. "Her role is not just about representing the monarchy, it's about shaping how people feel about it, and those small moments, those brief conversations, those gestures, they all contribute to that."
Basically, Princess Kate is carving out a royal role that's individual to her, and she's doing so with ease and grace.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.