Princess Diana's Rarely-Seen Butterfly Earrings Are the Perfect Accoutrement to Meghan Markle's Little Black Dress
The Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to her late mother-in-law with diamonds.
As the daughter-in-law of the late Princess Diana, Meghan Markle regularly wears special pieces of jewelry from the royal's collection. To attend a gala in honor of the 40th anniversary of the David Foster Foundation, Duchess Meghan paired a long black dress with a rarely-seen pair of Princess Diana's earrings.
On August 7, Meghan walked the red carpet with husband Prince Harry, and also posed alongside close friend Katharine McPhee. For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore Canadian designer Greta Constantine's Fabrizio Gown, which features a caped gown draped from one shoulder. The dramatic little black dress was the perfect choice for the star-studded gala.
Notably, Meghan accessorized the stunning gown with Princess Diana's butterfly earrings.
The iconic earrings are reportedly constructed from "gold, diamonds, and dark blue gemstones," per The Court Jeweler. The late Princess of Wales wore the jewels during a visit to British Columbia in Canada in May 1986, and they've since been given to Prince Harry's wife, who has worn them on a handful of occasions.
Meghan's decision to pair Diana's butterfly earrings with a sleek little black dress was most definitely the perfect choice for a night out with Harry.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.