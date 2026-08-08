Princess Diana's Rarely-Seen Butterfly Earrings Are the Perfect Accoutrement to Meghan Markle's Little Black Dress

As the daughter-in-law of the late Princess Diana, Meghan Markle regularly wears special pieces of jewelry from the royal's collection. To attend a gala in honor of the 40th anniversary of the David Foster Foundation, Duchess Meghan paired a long black dress with a rarely-seen pair of Princess Diana's earrings.

On August 7, Meghan walked the red carpet with husband Prince Harry, and also posed alongside close friend Katharine McPhee. For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore Canadian designer Greta Constantine's Fabrizio Gown, which features a caped gown draped from one shoulder. The dramatic little black dress was the perfect choice for the star-studded gala.

Notably, Meghan accessorized the stunning gown with Princess Diana's butterfly earrings.

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Meghan Markle posing with Katharine McPhee. (Image credit: Vito Amati/The David Foster Foundation via Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the red carpet. (Image credit: Vito Amati/The David Foster Foundation via Getty Images)

The iconic earrings are reportedly constructed from "gold, diamonds, and dark blue gemstones," per The Court Jeweler. The late Princess of Wales wore the jewels during a visit to British Columbia in Canada in May 1986, and they've since been given to Prince Harry's wife, who has worn them on a handful of occasions.

Princess Diana wearing her butterfly earrings in Canada on May 3, 1986. (Image credit: Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

Meghan's decision to pair Diana's butterfly earrings with a sleek little black dress was most definitely the perfect choice for a night out with Harry.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Duchess Meghan and Princess Diana