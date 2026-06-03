The Best Things I Did in Oahu Had Nothing to Do With the Beach

Since I was a little girl, I always dreamed about going to Hawaii . It’s an odd vacation for a redhead who doesn’t necessarily love the beach, but for me, it’s never been about sunbathing or swimming. The culture surrounding the islands has always intrigued me, from traditions like leis and hula dancing to the stories of the Hawaiian royal family.

For my fellow East Coasters, you know it’s quite a haul to get to Hawaii—it’s much easier for us to travel to, say, Ireland or the Bahamas . So despite considering myself fairly well-traveled, I had still never made it to our 50th state until this spring, when I explored the beautiful island of Oʻahu.

Although Hawaii was a lot like what I expected—beautiful weather, friendly people, and plenty of pineapple drinks—there was much that took me by surprise, too. From Honolulu’s stunning art museum to local storytellers, the island has so much more to offer than just hanging out at your resort pool. And if you carve time out of your beach days to immerse yourself in Oʻahu’s rich history, you’ll come home with much more than a tan (or in my case, burn).

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More Than Luaus

The Hawaiian Music Perpetuation Society teaches workshops like lei making at select Oʻahu resorts. (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

Cirque du Soleil 'Auana celebrates the story of Hawaii. (Image credit: Cirque du Soleil 'Auana)

When you arrive at many Hawaiian hotels you’re greeted with a lei, and while I received beautiful flower garlands and one made out of tiny yellow shells, I also had the chance to make my very own lei during one of the cultural workshops offered at the Kahala Hotel & Resort. Using strips of seaweed, my group was guided by women from the Hawaiian Music Perpetuation Society, who shared stories of the Hawaiian islands as we worked. We also learned traditional Hawaiian stamping, which was used to tell stories through images carved into bamboo sticks.

Tulu Mana of the nonprofit society told me that the group is proud to be “teaching traditional methods that our kids are able to take with them so our story doesn’t get lost.” Properties like the Kahala and Halekulani hotels have embraced the group, which weaves music, dance and storytelling into their offerings as they keep native Hawaiian culture alive.

And while it might not seem like a cultural experience, Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘Auana tells the story of Hawaii from the Polynesian migration to 1950s surf culture, all with jaw-dropping acrobatics that had us holding our breath.

Must-See Museums

The Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum showcases Hawaiian history and culture. (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

A visit to Iolani Palace takes visitors into the world of the Hawaiian royal family. (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

The Honolulu Museum of Art features a number of Hawaiian pieces as well as Asian and European art. (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

Going to an art museum might not be on your radar during a Hawaiian vacation, but the Honolulu Museum of Art isn’t your typical day out. The building itself emphasizes the indoor/outdoor living visible throughout the island, with flower-filled courtyards connecting the different galleries. Although the museum is home to a prominent collection of Asian and Pan-Pacific art, I was surprised to find plenty of Renaissance and Impressionist paintings among the works on display, too.

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To get a better understanding of Hawaii’s past, present and future, The Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum is a great place to start. I could have easily spent the entire afternoon there, with galleries dedicated to the Hawaiian royal family, Polynesian wayfinding, volcanoes and more. Complimentary admission to the museums is available through a number of Oʻahu properties, making it even easier to enjoy a cultural day out.

And as a royal editor, I had to make it to Iolani Palace, the only official royal residence in the United States. Although Hawaii’s monarchy was overthrown in the late 1800s, the palace remains as a tribute to America’s lost royals—a topic I’ll be exploring more in depth soon.

Where to Stay

Dolphin Quest was one of the highlights of the Kahala Hotel & Resort for me. (Image credit: The Leading Hotels of the World)

In Oʻahu, there’s something for everyone, whether you want to be in the middle of the bustling downtown Waikiki or on a quiet stretch of beach. During my trip, I stayed at three properties from The Leading Hotels of The World, and each hotel had its own distinct personality—and a genuine spirit of Aloha.

If you’re hoping to get away from it all, the beachfront Kahala Hotel & Resort offers a peaceful retreat just outside busy Waikiki. My favorite part of the property was Dolphin Quest’s 26,000-square foot lagoon, located right in the middle of the resort, where I got up close and personal with the hotel’s dolphins while learning about conserving their environments. Whether you want to spend a day at the spa or take part in one of the resort’s ocean education programs, there’s plenty to do without it feeling overly touristy. Pro tip: It’s well worth it to get up and watch the sunset from the beach (especially if you’re struggling with the time change).

For those who want to be in the center of the action, ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki , is located directly across from the famous Waikiki Beach. The property feels more like a private residence than a traditional hotel, and my friend compared it to a sleek Tokyo apartment, from the private elevator entrances to the meticulous design details throughout the suites. Its rooftop infinity pool is reservation-only, and one night, my group enjoyed caviar and champagne while watching the sunset and the surfers across the street.

My suite at Espacio included three bedrooms, a full kitchen and a massive oceanfront balcony. (Image credit: The Leading Hotels of the World)

Halekulani offers an oceanfront location right in the heart of Waikiki. (Image credit: The Leading Hotels of the World)

And for a mix of the two, Halekulani sits on the beach while remaining steps away from Waikiki’s restaurants and designer shops like Dior and Gucci. Guest experiences include surf lessons, sound therapy massages and even a dojo in residence, who guided my group through a relaxing meditation activity and an exhibition of his personal art. The property is one of the most historic in Waikiki, and watching a hula dancer and live musicians in front of the hotel’s iconic Banyan tree at sunset is a memory I won’t soon forget.

Local Flavors

Acai bowls are served from a pineapple at the Kahala Hotel & Resort. (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

Before dinner at Espacio's Mugen restaurant, my group enjoyed champagne, caviar and snacks at the hotel's stunning rooftop pool area with views of the Pacific. (Image credit: Kristin Contino )

Dinner at Halekulani's La Mer restaurant was the perfect way to end my trip. (Image credit: The Leading Hotels of the World)

My visit was filled with memorable meals ranging from high-end dining to beachfront tacos, but the signature flavors of the islands were always present. At the Kahala, Alan Wong’ s is one of the newest additions to Oʻahu's dining scene, showcasing Hawaiian dishes like a whole tomato salad with sweet, tangy Li Hing Mui Ume dressing. Chef Wong’s signature “Bully’s Drink” set my group off on a quest to find the perfect pineapple martini, and for me, this one couldn’t be beat.