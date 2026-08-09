Forget 2026's Sneaker Trends—Kristen Stewart's Lime Green Adidas Sambas Will Always Be Famous

Sneaker trends are constantly evolving. Case in point: Hailey Bieber's unexpected endorsement of the jelly shoe sneaker hybrid, in a neon lemon and lime shade, no less. While Adidas Sambas have always been a firm favorite with It girls and celebs, they've been notably absent from recent trend reports. However, Kristen Stewart just confirmed there's a very good reason that Adidas Sambas are considered a classic sneaker style.

The Chronology of Water director was photographed in New York City on August 8 wearing silky pants, a white T-shirt, and an open shirt. For footwear, she opted for a pair of Adidas Samba Deco SPZL "Core Black" Sneakers featuring a Lucid Lime Green back panel and stripes.

Kristen Stewart wearing black Adidas Sambas with lime green stripes. (Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart proves It girls still love Adidas Sambas. (Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Adidas Samba Deco SPZL "Core Black" Sneakers $326 at Farfetch

Basically, if you were on the fence about investing in a pair of Adidas Sambas, this might just be the sign you were waiting for. Clearly, the classic sneakers really never go out of style.

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TOPICS Adidas sneakers shoes