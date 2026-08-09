Forget 2026's Sneaker Trends—Kristen Stewart's Lime Green Adidas Sambas Will Always Be Famous

There's a reason everyone from Hailey Bieber to Zoë Kravitz loves the classic style.

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Kristen Stewart wears a butter yellow bra and jacket to AD Celebrates Design Making A Difference at The West Hollywood EDITION on February 24, 2026 in West Hollywood, California
(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for AD)
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Sneaker trends are constantly evolving. Case in point: Hailey Bieber's unexpected endorsement of the jelly shoe sneaker hybrid, in a neon lemon and lime shade, no less. While Adidas Sambas have always been a firm favorite with It girls and celebs, they've been notably absent from recent trend reports. However, Kristen Stewart just confirmed there's a very good reason that Adidas Sambas are considered a classic sneaker style.

The Chronology of Water director was photographed in New York City on August 8 wearing silky pants, a white T-shirt, and an open shirt. For footwear, she opted for a pair of Adidas Samba Deco SPZL "Core Black" Sneakers featuring a Lucid Lime Green back panel and stripes.

Kristen Stewart is seen out and about on August 8, 2026 in New York, New York wearing Adidas Sambas

Kristen Stewart wearing black Adidas Sambas with lime green stripes.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart is seen out and about on August 8, 2026 in New York, New York wearing Adidas Sambas

Kristen Stewart proves It girls still love Adidas Sambas.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Basically, if you were on the fence about investing in a pair of Adidas Sambas, this might just be the sign you were waiting for. Clearly, the classic sneakers really never go out of style.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.