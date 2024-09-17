James Middleton Says Sister Kate and the Rest of His Family Are More Open About Mental Health After His Depression Battle

This story discusses depression and suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, is sharing his inspiring story in his upcoming memoir, "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life," and in a new interview with People, the royal sibling said his battle with depression has changed the way his famous family looks at mental health.

James—who credits his late dog Ella with stopping him from a suicide attempt—chronicles how the cocker spaniel helped pull him from the depths of depression, but also how his parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and sisters Kate and Pippa supported him through his darkest times.

“We speak more openly now about our own mental health as a family. That is a great thing,” he told People.

“The embrace of a hug from a family member means more than words," James added, explaining that while the Middletons were always "a close family," his mental health struggles brought the family even closer.

"I know they're proud of me for telling my story," he said.

In an excerpt from Meet Ella published in The Daily Mail, James wrote that he "was grateful" to the Prince and Princess of Wales, "whose work in the field of mental health gave them valuable knowledge and understanding" into his bout with depression.

James, who shares an 11-month-old son, Inigo, with wife Alizee Thevenet, told People that he hopes his story will inspire his son "to learn about his own mental health" at an early age so Inigo "doesn't have to go through some of the very painful moments" his father did.

"It took me on a journey," James said of writing the book, which releases Sept. 24.

As for his big sister's battle with cancer, he tells People, "There are huge numbers of people who go through [cancer]. It doesn't matter who you are, what your upbringing is. Life throws you obstacles."

However, he noted that the Middletons are always by the Princess of Wales's side. "We are a close family. It is always important to have support around you and not do things alone. Sharing it does help bring people together."

"My love and support for my family is more than just an Instagram post," he concluded.