As Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson Exits His Public-Facing Role, Royal Events Just Got a Whole Less Handsome

If you heard that crashing sound just now, it’s the sound of hearts breaking all over the world as news emerges that Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson—who became an internet sensation during the Coronation because he is, um, well, very good looking—didn’t like all of the attention leveled his way and, as such, is stepping out of a public-facing role to go more below the radar at the Palace.
Colloquially known as King Charles’ “hot equerry,” Thompson will now “help King Charles with his private affairs,” The Daily Mail reports, and was keen to undertake a “less public-facing role.” Prior to serving His Majesty, Thompson was one of the late Queen’s most senior bodyguards, and first won over many admirers at her September 2022 funeral—a bright (read: gorgeous) spot during a dark time.
“Major Eye Candy” (as he is also known) regularly accompanied the King and the royal family, even joining their procession to St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham on Christmas Day last year. Thompson was noticeably absent on Tuesday when His Majesty met with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and a Palace source has since told The Times that “while he remains senior equerry to the King and the Queen,” Thompson will now serve in a “more executive” role to “carry out his duties away from the public eye.” An equerry, by the way, is an officer in the royal household who assists members of the royal family, and Thompson assisted the King “with his daily duties, standing beside him at public events and looking after the monarch’s carriages, coaches, and Rolls-Royces used at state ceremonies,” The Daily Mail reports.
In addition to garnering attention at Her late Majesty’s funeral, “he was caught on camera calmly and coolly removing a pen tray which was cluttering the King’s desk, as Charles signed the Proclamation which named him as the new monarch,” The Daily Mail writes. (Who can forget that moment?)
And, sorry to break your heart twice in one story, but it was reported earlier this month that Thompson—who separated from his wife two years ago—has “found new love” with a public relations executive that once worked for King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world.
