For the Princess of Wales, 2023 Will Be a Year to “Make Her Mark”

2022 was a year of ups and downs and highs and lows for the Princess of Wales—she turned 40 in January; went on tours to the Caribbean and the U.S. in March and December, respectively; took part in Her late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June; relocated her family from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in September; and, that same month, said goodbye to the late Queen, who died September 8 at age 96. The next day, Kate became Princess of Wales, the first to publicly go by that title since her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, did 25 years ago.

So what does 2023 have in store for Kate? According to astrologer Debbie Frank—a close friend and confidante of Diana—Kate will be a rock for her husband, Prince William (nothing new there).

“The Princess of Wales is born under William’s opposite sign—the sure and steady Capricorn that anchors her more emotionally reactive husband,” Frank tells Hello . “No stranger to having the Sussexes land major news on or around her birthday, Kate will keep calm and carry on.”

This is true—in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back as working members of the royal family the day before her birthday on January 9; this year, Harry’s memoir, Spare, hits shelves the day after her birthday.

“This year will see her step up in new ways that endear her to the public, increasing her relatability and getting involved with issues that show she’s clearly in touch with what’s going on in the world and people’s lives,” Frank says.

Especially from summer 2023 onwards, Kate will have the opportunity to showcase her strengths, Frank says.

“June is her mega-month to rise and shine,” she says. “Like William, the autumn is a strong period for Kate to make her mark, and she too is busy delivering on a clear set of goals. For Kate, 2023 gives her a real opportunity to establish her identity as Princess of Wales.”