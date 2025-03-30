Why Princess Kate and Prince William Will Be Making More Joint Appearances "Whenever Possible," Says Royal Expert
A royal expert weighed in on their plans, calling them "the world's most glamorous royal couple."
Kate Middleton has returned to the spotlight with aplomb in 2025, after undergoing cancer treatment in 2024. Now, according to a royal expert, Princess Kate is likely to accompany Prince William to even more official engagements.
Having attended a Six Nations Rugby competition together in March, where William was caught making a "naughty" gesture, the Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly embracing their power as a duo. Speaking to GB News, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained, "I'm sure that whenever possible, they will perform joint engagements, because they are the world's most glamorous royal couple."
However, Fitzwilliams also admitted that, having gone through a major upheaval, Kate and William are still adjusting to what life is like now. "Obviously things have altered, and it will take time, a considerable time," he told the outlet.
As for how Princess Kate is coping with returning to work following chemotherapy, Fitzwilliams explained, "We know that she's still got a long way to go, and we know also things are progressing in the right direction as she's in remission."
Inevitably, the general public seemingly has a desire to see Kate and William attend official royal engagements together. "But there's no doubt that the interest in them as a couple is absolutely vast," the royal expert told GB News.
Fitzwilliams also suggested that Kate and William have grown their fan base, in large part, through the charities they work with. "Part of their appeal is the fact that they have taken certain charitable activities, William and the Earthshot Prize and mental health, Catherine with the early years," the expert told GB News.
Princess Kate and Prince William will, of course, one day become king and queen. Looking ahead to the future, Fitzwilliams noted, "Luckily, now [Kate]'s in remission, but you are looking at the future of the monarchy...If you look at the polls, both of them are tremendously popular and as a team, they're unbeatable."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
