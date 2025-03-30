Kate Middleton has returned to the spotlight with aplomb in 2025, after undergoing cancer treatment in 2024. Now, according to a royal expert, Princess Kate is likely to accompany Prince William to even more official engagements.

Having attended a Six Nations Rugby competition together in March, where William was caught making a "naughty" gesture, the Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly embracing their power as a duo. Speaking to GB News, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained, "I'm sure that whenever possible, they will perform joint engagements, because they are the world's most glamorous royal couple."

However, Fitzwilliams also admitted that, having gone through a major upheaval, Kate and William are still adjusting to what life is like now. "Obviously things have altered, and it will take time, a considerable time," he told the outlet.

"I'm sure that whenever possible, they will perform joint engagements." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for how Princess Kate is coping with returning to work following chemotherapy, Fitzwilliams explained, "We know that she's still got a long way to go, and we know also things are progressing in the right direction as she's in remission."

Inevitably, the general public seemingly has a desire to see Kate and William attend official royal engagements together. "But there's no doubt that the interest in them as a couple is absolutely vast," the royal expert told GB News.

"There's no doubt that the interest in them as a couple is absolutely vast." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitzwilliams also suggested that Kate and William have grown their fan base, in large part, through the charities they work with. "Part of their appeal is the fact that they have taken certain charitable activities, William and the Earthshot Prize and mental health, Catherine with the early years," the expert told GB News.

"Part of their appeal is the fact that they have taken certain charitable activities." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate and Prince William will, of course, one day become king and queen. Looking ahead to the future, Fitzwilliams noted, "Luckily, now [Kate]'s in remission, but you are looking at the future of the monarchy...If you look at the polls, both of them are tremendously popular and as a team, they're unbeatable."