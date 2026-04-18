Prince William and Princess Kate appear to have a solid marriage, which has helped make them particularly popular amongst royal fans. But according to one report, Princess Kate was forced to respond after one royal fan "propositioned" Prince William in a slightly inappropriate way.

In 2021, Prince William visited Queen's Bay Lodge Care Home in Edinburgh, Scotland, "where he enjoyed an amusing exchange with 96-year-old Betty Magee," the Liverpool Echo reported.

According to the outlet, the Prince of Wales relayed the story to actresses Emma Thompson and Emma Stone during a video call, telling them, "I got propositioned by a 96-year-old lady called Betty who wanted to kiss me."

Article continues below

At the time, a number of rules were in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prince William further explained, "She's in a care home with her daughter and I said, 'Betty, if I do that I'm going to get slapped on the back of the head for inappropriate social distancing.'"

"If I do that I'm going to get slapped on the back of the head for inappropriate social distancing." (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to William, the royal fan didn't seem to listen to his warnings, as he told Stone and Thompson, "She said, 'I'll have you afterwards then!'...She was a right character!"

Princess Kate was then quick to quip, "This is what happens when I'm not around!"

"This is what happens when I'm not around!" (Image credit: Getty Images)

American-born Countess of Sandwich, Julie Montagu, recently opened up about what Princess Kate is really like, sharing in a social media post , "Contrary to expectations, meeting the Princess of Wales is often described as surprisingly relaxed and approachable." The countess continued, "Many find her calm, present, and genuinely engaging, dispelling the idea of an intimidating royal encounter."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As well as reportedly being extremely calm and welcoming, it's clear that Princess Kate has a great sense of humor, too.