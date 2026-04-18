Princess Kate Delivers Quick-Thinking Response After Prince William Is "Propositioned" by a Royal Fan
"I'm going to get slapped on the back of the head..."
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Prince William and Princess Kate appear to have a solid marriage, which has helped make them particularly popular amongst royal fans. But according to one report, Princess Kate was forced to respond after one royal fan "propositioned" Prince William in a slightly inappropriate way.
In 2021, Prince William visited Queen's Bay Lodge Care Home in Edinburgh, Scotland, "where he enjoyed an amusing exchange with 96-year-old Betty Magee," the Liverpool Echo reported.
According to the outlet, the Prince of Wales relayed the story to actresses Emma Thompson and Emma Stone during a video call, telling them, "I got propositioned by a 96-year-old lady called Betty who wanted to kiss me."Article continues below
At the time, a number of rules were in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prince William further explained, "She's in a care home with her daughter and I said, 'Betty, if I do that I'm going to get slapped on the back of the head for inappropriate social distancing.'"
According to William, the royal fan didn't seem to listen to his warnings, as he told Stone and Thompson, "She said, 'I'll have you afterwards then!'...She was a right character!"
Princess Kate was then quick to quip, "This is what happens when I'm not around!"
American-born Countess of Sandwich, Julie Montagu, recently opened up about what Princess Kate is really like, sharing in a social media post, "Contrary to expectations, meeting the Princess of Wales is often described as surprisingly relaxed and approachable." The countess continued, "Many find her calm, present, and genuinely engaging, dispelling the idea of an intimidating royal encounter."
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As well as reportedly being extremely calm and welcoming, it's clear that Princess Kate has a great sense of humor, too.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.