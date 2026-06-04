I'm surprised Lily Collins didn't re-wear her French Open leather jacket at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix on June 4. Then again, baggy black leather isn't very on-brand for her Emily In Paris character. The actor filmed a Season 6 scene in a color combination I never would've expected to see in the paddock.

Following pit stops in Greece and Paris, the internet's favorite marketing executive rubbed elbows with Cadillac's F1 driver, Sergio Perez. As Emily, Collins was unmissable on the track, thanks to her neon suit set. The lemon yellow color trend made the entire three-piece pop, beginning with a double-breasted blazer. Oversize lapels and razor-sharp shoulder pads matched the shade's energy in terms of being bold and loud. From there, Collins's tailored look only became more boisterous.

Lily Collins got in character at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, neon lemon suit and all. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Collins buttoned her in-character blazer over coordinating top and shorts. Her wide-leg bottoms were twice the width of the Maje shorts she paired with espadrille sandals on set two weeks ago. Each leg flared out so far, they bordered on mini skirt amounts of volume. They were also about two inches away from becoming Bermuda shorts.

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Next, costume designer Marylin Fitoussi traded one side of the color wheel for the exact opposite. Collins pulled off grape purple pumps as effortlessly as any neutral. Her take on the Spring 2026 color trend hailed from Roger Vivier, a French footwear designer she fell for over a decade ago. (That affinity stayed strong throughout all six seasons of Emily In Paris.)

Collins's exact suede stilettos sold out months ago, but the same shade is still widely shoppable. Plus, it sprouted on Alaïa, Balenciaga, Valentino, Jil Sander, and Prada's recent spring runways.

Collins made a super smart move once filming wrapped for the day: She ditched the three-inch heels for Mary Janes. Her personal collection offers no shortage of the single-strapped flats. In fact, she wore Alaïa's mesh ballet flats and a cream Margaux pair in Mykonos last month.

This time around, the Piedaterre pair was chosen for Emily—and her Formula 1 outfit, to be specific. (Collins prefers her off-duty Mary Janes neutral.) The $332 flats could've been cut from the same cloth as her neon suit.

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Later, Collins embraced the neon lemon theme in the footwear department. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Right now, lemon and butter are neck-and-neck in the battle to become Summer 2026's leading yellow tint. Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown, and Gigi Hadid seem to be set on reviving 2025's hero color for good. Ariana Grande, Ella Bright, and Hailey Bieber, on the other hand, are proving zesty lemon styles deserve more love.

Still, no fashion girl boosted its saturation quite like Lily Collins did. That's the power of playing a maximalist on TV. A tint this adventurous isn't nearly as daunting when you're portraying someone else.

Shop Lily Collins's F1 Monaco Grand Prix Color Combination