Princess Lilibet Is Already a Budding Fashion Star in a Meghan-Approved Designer for Fifth Birthday Photo

Princess Lilibet is celebrating her fifth birthday on Thursday, June 4, and Meghan Markle shared two new pictures on Instagram to celebrate her “dream girl.” Along with showing off her red hair, Lili wore an adorable designer sundress in the adorable birthday photos.

The Duchess of Sussex has long been a fan of Cult Gaia, and Lilibet took in her mom’s footsteps by wearing a cream-colored embroidered dress by the designer. The smocked, spaghetti strapped is a children’s version of Cult Gaia’s Lola dress, and the little princess first wore it in a photo shared on Meghan’s Instagram account in March.

Meghan and Harry beamed at Princess Lilibet in a photo the duchess posted on June 4. (Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

Meghan has worn Cult Gaia on several occasions over the years, including a strapless teal dress she wore to the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany and one of the brand’s clutches, which she carried for her 42nd birthday dinner.

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As for Lili's birthday pictures, Prince Harry holds his barefoot daughter in the first photo—captioned “Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili 🤍.” In the pic, proud mom Meghan smiles at her daughter, with Lilibet’s face obscured by her long hair. A second image shows Lili turned to the side as she admires a flower at her family’s Montecito, California home.

(Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

Last month, the Sussex family headed on a trip to Disneyland for an early birthday celebration with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. A source told People that Meghan and Harry decided to have a joint birthday celebration for Lilibet and her big brother, Prince Archie, who turned 7 on May 6.

“The kids did lots of rides, and it was a special way to extend Mother's Day for Meghan and her mom,” the insider said.

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