Princess Lilibet Is Already a Budding Fashion Star in a Meghan-Approved Designer for Fifth Birthday Photo
Lili wore a high-end sundress to celebrate her big day.
Princess Lilibet is celebrating her fifth birthday on Thursday, June 4, and Meghan Markle shared two new pictures on Instagram to celebrate her “dream girl.” Along with showing off her red hair, Lili wore an adorable designer sundress in the adorable birthday photos.
The Duchess of Sussex has long been a fan of Cult Gaia, and Lilibet took in her mom’s footsteps by wearing a cream-colored embroidered dress by the designer. The smocked, spaghetti strapped is a children’s version of Cult Gaia’s Lola dress, and the little princess first wore it in a photo shared on Meghan’s Instagram account in March.
Meghan has worn Cult Gaia on several occasions over the years, including a strapless teal dress she wore to the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany and one of the brand’s clutches, which she carried for her 42nd birthday dinner.
As for Lili's birthday pictures, Prince Harry holds his barefoot daughter in the first photo—captioned “Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili 🤍.” In the pic, proud mom Meghan smiles at her daughter, with Lilibet’s face obscured by her long hair. A second image shows Lili turned to the side as she admires a flower at her family’s Montecito, California home.
Last month, the Sussex family headed on a trip to Disneyland for an early birthday celebration with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. A source told People that Meghan and Harry decided to have a joint birthday celebration for Lilibet and her big brother, Prince Archie, who turned 7 on May 6.
“The kids did lots of rides, and it was a special way to extend Mother's Day for Meghan and her mom,” the insider said.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.