On June 3, the New York Knicks secured an NBA Finals win without Kylie Jenner, their good luck charm, sitting courtside. She cheered on the team from Turks and Caicos, by elevating the white tank tops she wears to games. Her Knicks staple transformed into a super sultry dress trend, complete with two of 2026's deepest cut-outs.

After living in swimsuit trends all week, Jenner finally gave bikinis a break on her Kylie Cosmetics brand trip. Still, her first Turks and Caicos dress showed plenty of skin. Timed perfectly to golden hour's peak, the founder posed on the beach in a tank top-turned-gown.

Her sold-out Jacquemus select started with a sportif racerback and scoop neckline, much like the Guizio tank she sported at the Knicks game on May 6. Not a single sequin or rhinestone interrupted the maxi dress's minimalist, heavyweight crepe. The French designer's notes spotlight the fabric's "ease of movement" as well as its "structured shape that flatters and contours." Sounds like the most glamorous basic, right? Well, that's right where the tank top similarities stopped.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Kylie Jenner shut down a Turks and Caicos beach in a cut-out tank dress trend. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Jenner's side profile let the little white dress shine. Massive oval-shaped cut-outs stretched from her shoulders and down below her hips. (Imagine a muscle tank, but make it fashion.) Her top-tier tan was on full display beneath each plunge. Because the dress didn't cling too tight to her figure, the slim racerback band dangled inches away from her spine. This gravity-defying feature made the silhouette look more risqué than it actually is.

Appreciate Jenner's dress trend from top to bottom. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Jenner only needed two accessories to make the tank-inspired design luxe. First, supersize silver hoop earrings—each centered by a pitch-black gemstone—sparkled beneath her picture-perfect, slicked-back braid. Its shimmer matched a bedazzled minaudière, as well as its black velvet strap. The compact clutch had enough space for her phone and Kylie Cosmetics lip gloss, but what more did she need on a tropical getaway?

Jenner kept her accessories few but fabulous. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

One-and-done dresses like Jenner's can't stop, won't stop winning over It girls this summer. Spring runway shows from The Row, Alaïa, Calvin Klein, and Prada declared tank dresses the easiest trend to emulate. Before long, a chocolate brown version ended up in Bella Hadid's Saint-Tropez luggage.

This is your sign to take it easy this summer with similar tank-adjacent slips. Who knows? Maybe they'll even make it courtside before the NBA Finals end.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Cut-Out Dresses Inspired by Kylie Jenner

TOPICS Kylie Jenner