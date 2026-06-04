Any devout reality TV fan worth their salt knows summer starts with the premiere of Love Island USA. Almost every night for the next six weeks, viewers across the globe will tune in to see which new bombshells will enter (or exit) the villa, who will couple up with who, and what new drama this latest cast of Islanders will find themselves in.

What exactly that drama will look like, only time can tell. But the hit dating show, which returned for season 8 on June 2, also manufactures plenty of opportunities to stir the pot. New cast members, known as bombshells, get air-dropped into the villa throughout the season. Bonfire eliminations can cut short burgeoning relationships, while the show's Casa Amor—in which contestants switch houses and spend time with new contestants for a handful of days—tests those same connections. And, of course, there's the highly anticipated Movie Night, a challenge game often whispered across the Love Island discourse throughout the season.

So, what is Movie Night—often the most highly anticipated episode of the season? And will it happen in Love Island USA season 8? We're breaking down everything we know below.

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Ariana Madix returns as the host of Love Island USA season 8. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

What is Movie Night on 'Love Island USA?'

Throughout the season, the Islanders play a variety of challenges—often meant to incite drama. Movie Night is one of those challenges, popcorn and all. Sectioned off into groups of men and women, each team must answer an often romance-related trivia question. Whichever team answers correctly gets to pick from a selection of filmed clips from their time in the villa—which is then broadcast for everyone to see.

How does Movie Night on 'Love Island USA' work?

Almost everything is filmed in the Love Island villa. There are cameras just about everywhere, which is how the show manages to produce an hour-long episode almost every day of the week. The Movie Night challenge capitalizes on that surplus of footage.

Often taking place about midway through the season (usually after Casa Amor), Movie Night captures some of the juiciest, most jaw-dropping moments the audience has seen, but that other Islanders might not know about, and broadcasts it for the whole cast to watch together. Anything's up for grabs—snide comments made behind a cast member's back, flirty conversations and dalliances couples might not know about, matches being unfaithful to their partners, and the moments everyone thought would stay hidden. If someone hasn't been honest about something, Movie Night reveals that. People get caught in their lies, exposed for deceit, and more.

Movie Night during Love Island USA season 5. (Image credit: Peacock)

Will there be a Movie Night during 'Love Island USA' season 8?

It's still early days in Love Island world, so it's not yet confirmed if there will be a Movie Night. In fact, we might not know until just days before. While Love Island isn't filmed live, it also isn't filmed far in advance. What we watch on our screens is just a day or two delayed from what's happening in real time.

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As such, a season of Love Island functions a bit like a living, breathing organism. Things are always growing, evolving, and shifting—both inside the villa and out. Couples are dating around and matching, while the world watches and reacts online. The production team responds to all of that accordingly, molding the show quite literally as it airs. They tailor challenges and bonfire re-couplings to what's happening in and out of the villa. A Movie Night might fit that, and it might not. Last season of Love Island USA didn't have a Movie Night, but the super popular season 6 did—meaning there's a decent chance a Movie Night could be in the cards.

What should we expect during Movie Night in 'Love Island USA' season 8?

Think about all those times you've watched a reality show and wished you could see another cast member react to some crazy that happened behind their backs, unbeknownst to them. Movie Night gives you and the Islanders the chance to see all of that. A lot can happen over the next six weeks. And if something happens that catches your eye, then trust that nothing stays buried on Love Island USA—you might see it again during Movie Night.

TOPICS Reality TV