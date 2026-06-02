Some of my favorite memories come from summer camp: swimming in the lake, sharing stories around the bonfire, and playing yard games. Doubling down on the nostalgic vibes, J.Crew's latest campaign takes me right back to those unforgettable summer moments.

In the Camp Crew campaign, J.Crew sets its just-debuted summer collection against an idyllic camp backdrop, featuring some familiar faces. The campaign reunites iconic 2010s supermodels Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio, and Taylor Hill.

Together, they shoot archery and lounge lakeside in classic All-American-style staples. There's the iconic Rollneck sweater in maritime stripes and fish motifs, brightly hued bikinis, and layered T-shirts and button-downs, alongside playful summer accessories. Every look feels fun, yet classic and functional—and a little off-kilter in that perfectly J.Crew-ified way.

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The 'Camp Crew' campaign delivers a heavy dose of nostalgia with retro swimwear, primary colors, and staple T-shirts. (Image credit: J.Crew)

If there was any doubt of the brand as an authority on summer fashion, this campaign clears it up. The collection encapsulates every must-buy summer trend. Splashes of trending colors like chartreuse and strawberry red are everywhere, along with lots of stripes, a staple summertime print, and a hallmark of the brand's vintage-inspired range.

I can't help but want to pack my weekender and head upstate, but because I can't, I'll settle on the next best thing: shopping the collection. Dive into all of the Americana goodness below.