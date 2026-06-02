J.Crew’s New Campaign Puts an It-Girl Spin on All-American Summer Camp Style
Striped rollneck sweaters, bright swimwear, and sporty staples deliver a heavy dose of nostalgia and fun.
Some of my favorite memories come from summer camp: swimming in the lake, sharing stories around the bonfire, and playing yard games. Doubling down on the nostalgic vibes, J.Crew's latest campaign takes me right back to those unforgettable summer moments.
In the Camp Crew campaign, J.Crew sets its just-debuted summer collection against an idyllic camp backdrop, featuring some familiar faces. The campaign reunites iconic 2010s supermodels Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio, and Taylor Hill.
Together, they shoot archery and lounge lakeside in classic All-American-style staples. There's the iconic Rollneck sweater in maritime stripes and fish motifs, brightly hued bikinis, and layered T-shirts and button-downs, alongside playful summer accessories. Every look feels fun, yet classic and functional—and a little off-kilter in that perfectly J.Crew-ified way.
If there was any doubt of the brand as an authority on summer fashion, this campaign clears it up. The collection encapsulates every must-buy summer trend. Splashes of trending colors like chartreuse and strawberry red are everywhere, along with lots of stripes, a staple summertime print, and a hallmark of the brand's vintage-inspired range.
I can't help but want to pack my weekender and head upstate, but because I can't, I'll settle on the next best thing: shopping the collection. Dive into all of the Americana goodness below.
I wouldn't be surprised if this became the It bag in the Hamptons this summer.
I'm adding more strawberry red to my summer wardrobe starting with this tee.
Boat shoes like these are all I want to wear.
I'm not usually a hat girl, but this pick may have won me over.
The next time you're tempted to throw on a white tank top, opt for this elevated knit instead.
I'd pair this tee with Bermuda shorts and flip-flops for an easy, put-together look.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.