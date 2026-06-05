The Mesh Ballet Flat Trend Is Gigi Hadid's Newest Hack for Elevating Jeans
She chose the best denim silhouette for them, too.
The mesh ballet flats trend is certainly getting its steps in this summer. After traveling to London with Selena Gomez and Greece alongside Lily Collins, the sheer flats found their way back home. On June 4, Gigi Hadid brought the shoe trend out of storage in New York City, a street style scene it's always dominated.
Somehow, the summer essential wasn't in Bella Hadid's 2026 Cannes Film Festival luggage. (She opted for silver Puma sneakers, snakeskin sandals, and flip-flops instead.) So, Gigi Hadid made up for her sister's lost ballet flats with her first see-through style of the season.
Fashion girls will recognize them as Alaïa's cult-collected fishnet flats. You know the ones: They went viral in 2024, but remain It shoes to this day. They're still the Alaïas Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, and Anne Hathaway fell for, complete with high vamps, slim straps, and pedicure-revealing netting. One year after the $990 white pair joined Hadid's shoe rack, she re-wore them with summer's leading jeans trend.
Celebrities have always loved styling mesh ballet flats with denim. Collins, Lawrence, Lori Harvey, and Dua Lipa realized the set's French girl-inspired potential years ago. Some combinations—like jeans and Alaïas—only get more luxe with time.
Contrary to J.Law (whose baggy bottoms reveal just a sliver of each flat), Hadid tapped the stovepipe jeans trend. Not a single element went unnoticed beneath the ankle-grazing hemline, not even the almost invisible soles.
Shorts and sandal trends go together like Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. This summer, more and more celebrities are delaying the start of shorts season for jeans trends, though. Gomez slipped toe-ring sandals beneath flared denim, and Hailey Bieber can't stop doing the same with heeled flip-flops.
Being honorary sandals, mesh ballet flats look just as chic with denim trends. Plus, your feet aren't on full display. Talk about a win-win.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop the Mesh Ballet Flats Trend Inspired by Gigi Hadid
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.