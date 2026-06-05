The mesh ballet flats trend is certainly getting its steps in this summer. After traveling to London with Selena Gomez and Greece alongside Lily Collins, the sheer flats found their way back home. On June 4, Gigi Hadid brought the shoe trend out of storage in New York City, a street style scene it's always dominated.

Somehow, the summer essential wasn't in Bella Hadid's 2026 Cannes Film Festival luggage. (She opted for silver Puma sneakers, snakeskin sandals, and flip-flops instead.) So, Gigi Hadid made up for her sister's lost ballet flats with her first see-through style of the season.

Fashion girls will recognize them as Alaïa's cult-collected fishnet flats. You know the ones: They went viral in 2024, but remain It shoes to this day. They're still the Alaïas Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, and Anne Hathaway fell for, complete with high vamps, slim straps, and pedicure-revealing netting. One year after the $990 white pair joined Hadid's shoe rack, she re-wore them with summer's leading jeans trend.

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Gigi Hadid's mesh ballet flats made her unmissable in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Celebrities have always loved styling mesh ballet flats with denim. Collins, Lawrence, Lori Harvey, and Dua Lipa realized the set's French girl-inspired potential years ago. Some combinations—like jeans and Alaïas—only get more luxe with time.

Contrary to J.Law (whose baggy bottoms reveal just a sliver of each flat), Hadid tapped the stovepipe jeans trend. Not a single element went unnoticed beneath the ankle-grazing hemline, not even the almost invisible soles.

Shorts and sandal trends go together like Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. This summer, more and more celebrities are delaying the start of shorts season for jeans trends, though. Gomez slipped toe-ring sandals beneath flared denim, and Hailey Bieber can't stop doing the same with heeled flip-flops.

Being honorary sandals, mesh ballet flats look just as chic with denim trends. Plus, your feet aren't on full display. Talk about a win-win.

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Shop the Mesh Ballet Flats Trend Inspired by Gigi Hadid

TOPICS Gigi Hadid