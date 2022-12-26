Kate Middleton Feels “Hurt and Betrayed” by Brother-in-Law Prince Harry

Not so long ago, the Princess of Wales and her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, were remarkably close—but now, multiple outlets report, Kate feels extremely “hurt and betrayed” by Harry, specifically after the release of Harry & Meghan, the eponymous six-part docuseries released this month on Netflix by Harry and Meghan Markle.

Harry’s brother, Prince William, has no plans to publicly speak out about the docuseries, and OK reports that Kate “is simply at a loss for words.”

“William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate,” a source tells Us Weekly . “He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job. Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close.”

OK reported recently that Kate was so enraged by Harry and Meghan’s claims that she was “hell-bent” on finally telling her side of the story after years of silence. “Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan,” a source says, noting Kate “has a stack of receipts which she accumulated over the years.”

Yet, the outlet reports, it’s William who is urging her to “think twice” before agreeing to a sit-down of her own, though he is just as hurt as his wife. “He’s disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the family in a cynical light,” a source says, and royal expert Katie Nicholl adds “[William] will be taking this very personally.”

Of Kate in particular, Meghan recounted in the docuseries how her sister-in-law was more stiff in private than she expected her to be, and William got the lion’s share of the heat from the show, including Harry sharing a moment between brothers where William screamed and shouted at him.