Catherine, Princess of Wales, Had a Hilarious Reaction to Being Called Prince William’s Assistant

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Cardiff this weekend , attending the England versus Wales rugby match—Kate is patron of England’s team and William is patron of the Welsh club—and their return to Cardiff made us think of a hilarious moment while the couple was in Cardiff several years ago visiting the Shire Hall Care Home. The Mirror reports that during the visit, and despite the pair being perhaps one of the most recognizable couples across the globe, Kate was mistakenly called William’s assistant (oops!)—and her reaction was priceless.

Meeting the duo, resident Joan Drew-Smith pointed at Kate and asked William “Is that your assistant?” Ever a pro at thinking quickly, Kate laughed and said to William “Well, I am your assistant” before adding “I have been for a long time!”

While we prefer to see William and Kate as equals—and Kate is certainly no second fiddle to her husband—the classy way she handled the mix-up is proof of her poise, grace, and wit in the moment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ return to Cardiff yesterday also made us think of the England versus Wales matchup of last year at Twickenham Stadium in London, when the couple brought eldest son Prince George along with them. While his parents each donned scarves representing their favorite team in the match, George remained neutral, and, when asked whether the future king would be supporting his father’s team or his mother’s team, George shrugged and smiled at William, who laughed “It’s become quite the thing in the house,” pointing to Kate. “She is quite into it. I’m trying to stay out of it.”

Kate asked George to tell the group assembled about how he started playing rugby at school—“He has all the kit,” she said—and George told the crowd that he had just started to learn to tackle. “But I haven’t tackled you yet!” he said, turning to his mother. Kate replied, laughing, “Yes, you have!”

George comes about his appreciation for sports, and specifically rugby, honestly: Both of his parents are keen sports fans, and Kate was a rugby fan long before her marriage to William in 2011.